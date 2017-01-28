Seven coal impact scholarships at MECC

Earlier this year Food City and Friends of Coal of Pikeville/COA partnered to design special commemorative reusable shopping bags. Sold on Earth Day 2016, 100 percent of the bag sales were presented to local colleges to provide scholarships for the Food City/Friends of Coal Scholarship for Coal Industry Impacted Students.

To be eligible for consideration for the scholarship a student must be a Virginia resident, a current or former employee of the coal industry (documentation required), a dependent, spouse or child of a current/former employee of the coal industry (documentation required), enrolled for credit courses this spring semester, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 if enrolled prior to Spring 2017, and completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Priority consideration will be for students enrolled full time who need assistance with tuition and fees. Visit www.mecc.edu/scholarships to print and complete an application. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 3. Submit all applications and required documentation to the college's Financial Aid office.