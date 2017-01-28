ETSU's vice president for finance and administration to retire Jan. 31

A stable presence at the university for almost 35 years, Collins, ETSU’s vice president for finance and administration, will retire from his position Tuesday, Jan. 31. However, he will continue in a part-time role for several months as a consultant for the officials who will take on his responsibilities and to advise on the university’s new budget model. His last official day will be May 31.

Collins was hired at the university after serving as a state auditor in North Carolina.

Read the full story at the Johnson City Press.