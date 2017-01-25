Wise school officials expect 'drastic, drastic decrease' in funding

Typically the Wise County School Board doesn’t begin annual budget deliberations until February at the earliest, and even then on the most cursory level because state fiscal numbers are still wisps in the Virginia General Assembly wind at that point each year.

In light of ever declining enrollment in a region where the mainstay coal economy is a hollow shell of its former self, the fact is the leaner the budgetary bull becomes, the meaner it gets.

During a special budget session on Tuesday, Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins said, “Our role tonight is to look at the remainder of this year, where we are and where we are going.”

WCPS built its current year budget based, in part, on a promised 2 percent state-funded pay raise for employees that has since been jeopardized by a state budget deficit. Earlier this month, the board decided to stay the course and maintain the pay raise through the remainder of the fiscal year.

All bets are off for next fiscal year, though, as the school division begins to grapple with ever decreasing funds, something the division has gotten quite good at over the last several years, but, as pointed out by Mullins on Tuesday, at some point something’s got to give.

As the division grapples with drastically fewer resources year in and year out, Mullins said, WCPS is still expected “to continue to perform at the highest level” and certainly has, ranked in the top five of all school divisions in Virginia. “There is a point,” said Mullins, “where (continuous budget cuts) will impact our instructional programs.”

Board Vice Chairman Nolan Kilgore said the board and administrators “have to look at the future. And it’s a bleak future.”

Kilgore bemoaned a “lost opportunity” to lock in a low composite index number — a formula used to calculate state and local funding shares — a few years ago in an apparent reference to the city of Norton’s refusal to join the county’s high school consolidation program. If the city’s two-school school division had merged with the county, the state guaranteed the low composite index number for at least 15 years, and that would have translated into significantly more funding assistance.

Mullins noted that the WCPS budget is “running very lean,” a rosy way to describe budget reductions of more than $12 million since 2009. Beth Shupe, finance director, provided details about how the division has remained upright on the budgetary bull, primarily by reducing personnel numbers.

Just a partial look at the numbers presented Tuesday by Shupe and Mullins noted the division has absorbed — i.e., cut — 10 teaching, one maintenance, and three custodial positions, not to mention vacating a secondary education supervisor position, absorbing one finance department position, using five certified teachers as library aides in place of full-fledged librarians, and vacating five assistant principal positions. As for the latter, the assistant principals are now called “lead teachers” at teacher, not administrator, pay.

The division hasn’t purchased a new school bus in three years and is always looking for ways to consolidate bus routes. Meanwhile, Shupe said from 2010-16 there has been an overall total employee position cut of 26 percent in instructional aides, 16 percent support personnel, 18 percent teachers and 15 percent administrators, and there are others.

Shupe said the composite index looks to increase again next fiscal year — translating into fewer state dollars that are already plummeting along with enrollment — and another cut in local funding is anticipated on the heels of the current year’s $700,000 reduction in county funds. And of course the feds have cuts in mind, too, she said.

“We had a great opportunity to lock that in,” Kilgore said of the low composite index, “and we didn’t. And it is disturbing.”

Kilgore said the “cost of educating our kids always goes up, but the funding is going down,” citing huge non-instructional costs such as the Virginia Retirement System, health insurance and the like, “and it’s very, very worrisome. We’re getting close to the bottom of the barrel of where we can cut.”

Shupe said she anticipates a “drastic, drastic decrease next year” from all sources. So far a $628,000 loss is projected in state funds based on enrollment alone for the current fiscal year, and Shupe wouldn’t be surprised to see State Basic Aid reduced by $1 million for next fiscal year.

Shupe said the school division has bitten the bullet hard this current fiscal year, making whacks to the original 2016-17 budget totaling more than $545,000 for the first half of the current school year alone, practically all in personnel cuts, compared to the same period the previous school year.

All hopes reside on what happens in Richmond, where the coalfield county school divisions have joined forces to focus a primal scream for assistance. Mullins said more state help is a wishy-washy situation at this point, depending on which legislator one chooses to talk to and/or believe.

And of course there is always the annual health insurance red flag waved in front of the bull, as if it needs any other reason to toss its riders face first into the dust, the better to trample them. Renewal numbers on the division’s current insurance setup won’t be available until next month at the earliest.

School Board Chairman Larry Greear said everybody needs to hold on tight “to see what happens in Richmond and in the meantime maybe get an ulcer or two.”