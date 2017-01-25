Kingsport's Jeanette Blazier joins Carson-Newman Board of Trustees

Blazier is one of three new members who began their service Jan. 1, according to a news release from Carson-Newman and information on the school’s website.

“We are truly excited to welcome these three members to the Carson-Newman Board of Trustees,” university President J. Randall O’Brien said in a news release. “Each brings an abiding love and enthusiasm for Christian higher education. They join a board faithfully dedicated to the growth of Carson-Newman’s mission of preparing students to be servant-leaders.”

Blazier, mayor of Kingsport from 1999 to 2005 and a 1957 Carson-Newman alumna, was mayor during the city’s 1999 economic summit that sparked development of the Academic Village downtown. It includes the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. Another building in the village, Blazier-Wilson Hall, is named after her and Kingsport Times-News Publisher Emeritus Keith Wilson, who retired from the newspaper at the end of 2016, for their efforts in bringing higher education to downtown Kingsport.

The other two new trustees are Wade Bibb of Knoxville, senior pastor of Central Baptist Church in Bearden, and Richard Lloyd III, pastor of First Baptist Church of Newport.

The three new members bring the total number of trustees to 29. The terms of the three newest additions to the board are to expire in November of 2019, according to the Carson-Newman website, cn.edu

The university also welcomed Tennessee Rep. Harry Brooks as chair of the board. Brooks, a 1968 alumnus, is a native of Maryville and has served the 19th District since 2002.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson City, between Morristown and Knoxville. The school has more than 2,600 students and offers 50 undergraduate majors as well as associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.