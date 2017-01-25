Cherokee marching band to perform in Atlanta Saint Patrick's Day Parade

ROGERSVILLE — Although Cherokee High School is known more for its concert band, director Brandon Linkous said Wednesday he wants to increase the profile of the marching band as well.

On March 11, the marching band will take a big step toward that goal when it participates in Atlanta’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Suitably, the band will perform an arrangement of the classic Irish ballad “Danny Boy.”

For the past 10-12 years, Cherokee’s concert band has regularly been rated “superior” in competition.

Although the marching band has done well in competition too, earning a season best third-in-class this school year at Science Hill, it hasn’t performed at a major venue such as a bowl game or a big city parade since 2002, when it went to New York.

Linkous is a 2010 graduate of Volunteer High School, which accepts invitations about every other year to march in major events. This past December, Volunteer’s band marched in the Outback Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

As a band member in middle and high school, Linkous was fortunate to travel twice for a performance — once to Disney World and once to the Sugar Bowl. In fact, his first band director was current Volunteer band director Chris Andies.

“This (Cherokee) program has a history of great success in the concert band aspect with superior ratings almost every year for the past 10 years,” Linkous said. “One thing that has been a priority here in the past was the concert band, and I’m building up the marching aspect of it to match, in my opinion. I just want this to be the full package for the students.”

As is typical with these kind of events, the band will pack a lot of activities into a short period of time.

The 76-member band leaves Rogersville the morning of Friday, March 10, and upon its arrival in Atlanta that afternoon will take a tour of the World of Coca Cola.

The group will then participate in a walking tour of Centennial Olympic Park and will eat dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe.

The parade begins the following day at noon and entails a one-mile march along Peach Tree Street in downtown.

After the parade, the band will spend the rest of the afternoon and night at Six Flags over Georgia.

On Sunday, band members will tour Zoo Atlanta before returning to Rogersville.

Linkous said the arrangement probably won’t arrive until next week, and the band won’t begin practicing it full time until mid-February.

Marching band practice for the Atlanta performance will be an after school rehearsal because the concert band is currently practicing full time for its season.

Linkous, who is in his second year as Cherokee’s band director, said he hopes to get his marching band invited to major events about every other year, similar to Volunteer’s routine.

“My goal is to give back to this program what was given to me through my participation in band,” he said. “I want to give these kids the experiences that I was given and show them places here in the U.S. that they may not get that opportunity any other way.”