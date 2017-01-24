KCS going from community involvement to immersion

During a Jan. 17 report to a Board of Education work session, Supervisor of Federal Programs Lamar Smith and two family liaisons from city elementary schools gave the board an update on community engagement. The school system has a first-year effort underway and a Community Engagement committee with community, family and Administrative Support Center members, Smith told the board during the work session.

Kennedy Elementary family liaison Debbie Allen said the differentiation is that involvement includes things like a walk-to-school event or open house at a school, while engagement includes things like a parent book night and Lunch and Learn program. Immersion includes parent walk-throughs in which parents or guardians follow their student throughout a school day, seeing things such as a literacy block or modeled writing done in smaller groups than the normal classroom setting.

At Lincoln Elementary, family liaison Marsha Musick said the emphasis is on community, not just families.

“It does take a village. It’s not just our families,” Musick said.

At Lincoln, Musick said communication is key and that the engagement team or committee at the school meets four times a year and works with strength-based communications, giving positive phone calls and home visits. The school also seeks community volunteers and other partners, such as Barter Theatre.

The school also has family immersion sessions in which parents are directly involved at the school and see students respond to questions. Like at Kennedy, Musick said, parents go through a day with students.

Programs include Read Across America and the Green Eggs and Ham Dr. Seuss reading programs, as well as helping families deal with stress.

Board of Education Vice President Susan Lodal said after the presentation that the schools are using creative ways to reach parents, caregivers and the community. Immediate past President Carrie Upshaw said using different approaches gives the program different audiences among parents and caregivers.