What's it like to be a local school board member?

But as School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee is celebrated Jan. 22-28, education officials said that is the proverbial tip of the iceberg when it comes to what board members do and how much time they spend. For one thing, board of education members must attend training and professional development meetings, usually in Nashville. They also serve on committees inside the school system and sometimes outside, answer queries from parents and citizens and wrangle with budgets and building projects, although they have no taxing authority and rely on other local governing bodies for funding.

“I didn’t realize there was so much law around education,” Kingsport BOE President Eric Hyche said recently.

Hyche was appointed to the board in 2014, elected to a two-year term in 2015 and plans to seek a four-year term in May.

Issues addressed by law range from handling head lice to automatic defibrillators.

“I didn’t realize how many laws have to be followed, how many rules have to be followed,” Hyche said.

Sullivan County BOE Chairman Michael Hughes, elected to a four-year term in 2014, said he believes local school boards should have more independence than is sometimes allowed by federal and state law.

“The school board doesn’t have the power to override state law,” Hughes said. “But I think local boards of education need a little bit more autonomy.”

Hyche said another surprise was how much research he does on issues before the board. He said most issues are too complex to sort out at work sessions and meetings to make decisions. However, he said Kingsport and Northeast Tennessee are blessed with school system staffs that provide a lot of support and information, unlike some systems in other parts of the state where board members must make even the smallest and most mundane decisions. Hughes said he spends many weekends reading up on education issues.

“The best part of the job is the people, the people that I work with,” Hyche said, adding that all five city board members get along well. “If it was not that way, it would not be nearly as fun.”

He said board members get a steady stream of information form the Tennessee School Boards Association and the National School Boards Association. In addition, they receive notifications from the district about school activities and events and notices of power outages, water issues, weather and other things that affect school schedules. He also said some of the most informative times are visits to schools, citing his recent half-day visit to D-B EXCEL.

Hughes said the people with whom he works are great and that that while he doesn’t always agree with every legislative agenda item of the TSBA, the organization’s advice and mandatory training are money and time well spent for public education.

Before being appointed, Hyche said he was told he’d be flooded with emails and phone calls, but he doesn’t get that many. Most concern the school calendar or school dismissals. He said he responds to all but anonymous emails.

“I answer every email if a person sends us an email and has a real email,” Hyche said.

Hughes said he gets lots of emails, calls and has public conversations in grocery stores or after church and that while most start with a negative slant, not all end that way. Nevertheless, he said he enjoys every call, email and other communication.

“They do spend a lot of time,” Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said of school board members’ time outside meetings.

Hughes said that instead of focusing moslty on facilities building projects or whether too much material on Islam is in middle school history books, most of the emails and calls relate directly to a student or disciplinary issue. He refers those to the proper school officials. As for others, he said many folks don’t have the full story but often ask very good questions.

“Sometimes people are like me. They don’t know what they don’t know,” Hughes said. “There’s hundreds of things, more good things, going on than the few bad things you hear about.”

When first elected, he said he envisioned finding more bad things but instead found a lot of good people doing great jobs, from administrators and teachers to custodians, maintenance workers and cafeteria staff.

“My expectations coming in were different than reality. I knew we had good people in the system, but I did not appreciate how good they were and what good jobs they do. It’s run very business-like.”

On the other hand, Hughes said he found the physical condition of the schools worse than he thought, worse than he remembered as a student going through the system and as a parent. He said the board is addressing that through the facilities plan.

Hughes said by far the thing that has affected him the most since serving on the board were letters that students from Miller Perry Elementary sent to board members about how they were brave since board members sometimes have to be brave and do what needs to be done.

He said the letters talked about being brave when parents divorced or went to jail, something that impacted him and made him want to have the best board and best school system possible for them.