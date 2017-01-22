Scout Medical Explorer Post established with D-B student members

The Boy Scouts, through Wilderness Road District Chairman Dr. Rodney Watson, with sponsorship by Indian Path Medical Center and the cooperation of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s health occupations program launched the post two months ago. It is the newest Explorer Post in the area for the scouts and the only medical one, Watson said.

Watson said the inaugural group of about 30 joined the post after he and Brian Falin, senior district executive, gave a presentation to D-B health occupations classes. Watson, adviser for the post, said most of the students are juniors and seniors but that some are freshmen. Unlike traditional scouting, the post is coeducational. Of the 30 members, he said 28 are female and two are male. Taking a health occupations class is not a requirement for joining the post.

Watson, a Kingsport pediatrician, said so far the group has visited the labor and delivery and nursery area at Indian Path, part of Mountain States Health Alliance, and the oncology center of Wellmonth Health System. The group meets the second Monday of each month usually at 6:30 p.m. or 4 p.m.

“I just decided we needed to start another post,” said Watson, recalling that Indian Path used to sponsor a post years ago but that it ceased operating. Also, when Watson was in high school he was in a medical post. Among the group, Watson said, is at least one prospective physician thinking about becoming a neurosurgeon, as well as potential physical therapists and nurse practitioners. All told, he said 17 are interested in pediatrics, which helped in the decision for the first visit, while others are interested in radiology.

“It’s not a lecture,” Watson said. He said the group got to see some babies in the labor, delivery and nursery tour. “It is more of a vocational instruction program. We don’t camp. We don’t cook over fire.” He said other Explorer Posts do mock trials or projects through JR ROTC, the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.

The cost of the program is $24 annually, which he said makes the students members of the scouts and gives them access to insurance in case they fall or get hurt during a visit. The district serves Sullivan County and part of Hawkins in Tennessee and Scott, Wise and Lee counties in Virginia.

For information about joining or medical posts in general, contact Watson at (423) 392-6700. He said the group might go to the Veterans Affairs Mountain Home Hospital in April.