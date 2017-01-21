Local systems mark School Board Appreciation Week

Kingsport City Schools, Sullivan County Schools and Hawkins County Schools will join the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) and all public school districts across the state to celebrate the week and honor local board members for their commitment to children.

“Public education is the backbone of our community, and we are blessed to have school board members who devote countless hours to ensure Kingsport City Schools is helping every child achieve at a high level,” Ailshie said in a news release. “There is no greater honor that can be bestowed upon a citizen than election to a local board of education. They make the tough decisions and spend countless hours educating themselves on impact issues and regulations in order to provide the level of accountability and success that our school district and community expect.”

Ailshie said the key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:

— “Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority.”

— “Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do.”

— “Ensuring progress is measured to be certain the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels.”

— “Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results.”

— “Creating a safe, orderly climate where teachers can teach and students can learn.”

— “Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems.”

— “Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.”

Moreover, Ailshie said, “School board members give the Kingsport community a voice in decision making regarding education. Although we make a special effort to show our appreciation during this week, their contribution is a year-round commitment.”

The Kingsport board members are President Eric Hyche; Vice President Susan Lodal, a former TSBA president and former BOE president; Carrie Upshaw, BOE immediate past president; Todd Golden; and Karen Reed-Wright. At the Feb. 5 board meeting, books in honor of board members will be presented to school libraries.

The board members serving the Sullivan County system are Chairman Michael Hughes, Vice Chairman Randall Jones and members Mark Ireson, Jerry Greene, Matthew Spivey, Jane Thomas and Dan Wells. Board members will be invited to eat lunch at schools and receive letters from students and a video.

The Hawkins County BOE members are Chairman Bob Larkins, Vice Chairwoman Debbie Shedden, Chris Christian, Kathy Cradic, Tecky Hicks, Jackie Charles and Holly Helton.

The Rogersville City School BOE members are Chairman Reed Matney, Vice Chairman Todd Briggs, Barbara Combs, Gerald Trent and Scott Trent. The five school days this week will be named after the members.

None of the county or Rogersville BOE seats will be on the ballot this year, but the seats of Hyche and Upshaw will be on the May 16 Kingsport ballot. So far, only Hyche and Upshaw have picked up qualifying petitions. Upshaw filed Thursday, but Hyche had not filed as of close of business Friday with the Sullivan County Election Commission.