Hawkins superintendent: School system budget isn't the problem

ROGERSVILLE — By transferring school revenue to help balance the current general fund, Hawkins County failed to meet the first of two maintenance of effort requirements for funding its school system, Director of Schools Steve Starnes said Tuesday.

Starnes addressed the County Commission’s Budget Committee in response to comments made last week to the panel by Clerk of Courts Randy Collier and Property Assessor Jeff Thacker.

Both suggested that the school system cuts are more viable than county general fund cuts to solve the county’s current budget crisis.

On Jan. 6, the Budget Committee met with Hawkins County department heads, who defended their budgets from proposed cuts in the current fiscal year.

Collier, a former school board chairman, noted during that meeting that the school system returned more than $1.6 million to its fund balance “while we’re struggling with our fund balance.”

Collier added, “If they’re able to save $1.6 million, why can’t we take some of their tax money back? Make them reconsider. We’re meeting maintenance of effort. Evidently, way over maintenance of effort.”

During that Jan. 6 meeting, Thacker described the school budget as “the big elephant in the room.”

“And if it can’t be cut, then you’re not going to overcome your $2 million deficit,” Thacker added.

In defending the school budget Tuesday, Starnes noted that the school system has worked hard to achieve it’s current budget stability.

For the two years prior to the 2014-15 budget, the school system operated at a deficit of more than $2 million per year, and when Starnes presented the proposed 2014-15 budget to the school board on June 6, 2014, there was a deficit of $4.7 million.

“We went to work with the board and cut $2.7 million that year,” Starnes said “That resulted in (cutting) 22.5 positions and we cut four additional positions by one month of service.”

The 2014-15 school budget was subsequently balanced with a 12 cent property tax increase and by using $1 million in savings.

This past summer, the County Commission took one penny in property tax revenue from the general purpose school fund, a half-penny was taken from school transportation, and five cents was taken from education debt service.

Overall, more than $633,000 was transferred from education to the county general fund to help the county balance its 2016-17 budget.

Starnes added, “Being a former chairman of the Board of Education, he (Collier) should be familiar with maintenance of effort, which states, ‘The state’s maintenance of effort laws require the local governing bodies to allocate at least the same amount to school districts that they budgeted the previous year.’ ”

Maintenance of effort is determined by a two-level test.

Level 1: A district’s total budgeted revenues for day to day operations are not less than budgeted local revenue from the previous year, excluding capital outlay and debt service.

Level 2: A second level compliance test is triggered when the district does not meet the Level 1 test, often because they have a declining student enrollment. Maintenance of effort is thus determined by per-pupil revenues instead of total revenues.

The Hawkins County school system failed the Level 1 test, but passed the Level 2 test, Starnes said.

“Since receiving the 12 cents in 2014-15, we have taken care of a 6.1 percent increase in health insurance, we’ve completed capital projects, and we’ve provided a quality education for our students without asking for any additional funding,” Starnes told the committee. “Speaking of capital projects, with the five cents taken from education debt service, there can be no new debt since the education debt service budget is operating at a deficit. What that means is if the roofs at Cherokee or Volunteer fail, they will have to be repaired with our unassigned fund balance or our operational funds because we cannot incur any new debt.”

Starnes added, “I was asked to watch our spending and effectively manage our budget. My staff and I, along with the board, have complied with this request. We’ve not come back and asked for any additional funds. We’ve not continued to operate at a deficit. And when you look at our budget, in 2015-16 the surplus was 2.7 percent. That’s a pretty tight budget when you’re looking at 97.5 percent of how it was budgeted.”

In the 2016-17 budget, 23.93 percent of the school budget is funded with local county taxes, which adds up to $15.7 million, which is $2.8 million less than the county general fund budget.

In 2015-16, it was $2.7 million less than the county general fund budget.

“So I disagree with Mr. Collier and Mr. Thacker that the school system budget is the problem,” Starnes said. “The local taxes expended per student per day in Hawkins County is $13.80.

“This involves providing transportation for students to and from school, serving two meals per day, and providing a quality education, as evidenced by being recognized as a 2014-15 exemplary district, 2016 TSBA school board of the year, receiving (the highest) Level 5 composite for effectiveness on our most recent (state) report card, having our highest graduation rate on record, and raising our ACT score 2.54 over the past three years. I call that a real bargain.”

Although Collier didn’t attend Tuesday’s Budget Committee meeting, Thacker was there and defended the statements he made last week. Thacker said there is still a substantial amount of savings possible in the school system if it considers alternatives to its current health insurance provider.