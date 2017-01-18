Tennessee Report Card gives high marks to KCS

In addition, two-thirds of the school system’s teachers were ranked a 5, the highest possible score from teacher evaluations.

Those are among the highlights Michael Hubbard, KCS director of performance excellence, gave to the Board of Education during its work session Tuesday night from the Tennessee Report Card, which recently underwent a redesign. It was released last month.

“This is great news,” said BOE Vice President Susan Lodal, acting president for the non-voting meeting.

In the math category, which measures Algebra I, Algebra II and geometry, Kingsport for the past school year had 50.8 percent on track or who had mastered subject matter, according to end-of-course testing. The top finisher was Bradford Special School District at 57.7 percent, and third was Maryville at 46.3, followed by Greeneville with 45.

In English, Kingsport finished seventh with 44.9 percent of students on track or mastering the subject matter. The No. 1 district in English was Maryville with 55.3, followed by Collierville with 50.3 and Oak Ridge with 49.9.

In ACT scores, which for the first time are being counted using the highest of multiple scores instead of the most recent one, KCS was in the top 10 with a composite of 22.7. In addition, Hubbard said 36.5 percent of KCS students scored proficient in all four subject areas: English, math, reading and science. The system also was in the top 10 in averages of each of those subject areas.

Also, in teacher evaluations, no teachers had a 1 or 2; 2.92 percent had a 3; 30.61 percent a 4; and 66.47 a 5, Hubbard said. As for graduation rates. Hubbard said the news was good there, too. The graduation rate for KCS again topped the state, with 95.5 percent of all KCS students graduating versus an average of 88.5 percent statewide.

In evaluation composites, KCS, D-B, and Sevier Middle got 5’s, while Robinson got a 4. In literacy, KCS got a 2 and D-B a 1, while middle school scores were not available because standardized testing was cancelled. In numeracy and literacy and numeracy combined, the scores were 5, KCS; 5, D-B; 4, Robinson; and 5, Sevier. In science and social studies, both KCS and D-B received 5’s, and no scores were available from the middle schools.

After the presentation, board Chairman Eric Hyche, attending electronically since he was out of state, asked why the literacy composite was lower for D-B than the system since D-B and D-B EXCEL, counted as one school, are the only high schools in the system. Hubbard said he has asked state education officials that question but hasn’t received an answer yet.

Superintendent Lyle Ailshie said many of the schools scoring high on the report card have lower percentages of economically disadvantaged students than Kingsport, as measured by those eligible for free or reduced school meals. Member Todd Golden said that makes the ACT performance all that more impressive.

The board also heard reports on community engagement, potential new and amended policies, communications and the forthcoming annual report. The next voting board meeting is 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the third floor of the Administrative Support Center near Food City downtown.