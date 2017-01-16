Castlewood students get a dose of reality in 'Game of L.I.F.E.'

FBLA American Enterprise Team chairpersons Brooke Horne, Gracie Hicks and Isacc Phillips worked with various businesses and more than 30 community volunteers to give more than half of Castlewood's student body a better grasp of budgeting and financial literacy.

The hands-on project challenged student participants to navigate The Game of L.I.F.E. (Lessons in Financial Experiences), a lifesize board game created by the team members, and come out with a better understanding of financial literacy.

During the first phase of the project, Tru Point Bank in St. Paul assisted the students in creating a financial literacy game using the bank’s Plinko board. The board raised awareness about the American Enterprise System which is celebrated by FBLA across the nation each year on Nov. 15. Using the Plinko board during lunches and in economics and personal finance classes, students learned how to use a check register as they entered debits and credits through game play.

Once the students better understood the importance of the American Enterprise System and how to monitor financial decisions using a check register, students prepared for phase two of the project by investing more than 60 hours into custom-designing their own lifesize board game - which they dubbed “The Game of L.I.F.E. (Lessons in Financial Experiences). With a focus on making financial decisions, the game included 56 oversized puzzle pieces covering the span of the school's gym floor.

In preparation for the game, each student participant was also introduced to an online career site known as Career Cruising to help them identify the best career choices.

The students were then introduced to The Game of L.I.F.E. as “Uncle Sam” revealed the life each student would have. Using the career results gathered previously, each student was provided with a check register detailing what their life might look like at the age of 28. Included in the life scenario was a student's marital status, the number of children, a career and a salary.

Using the information, students rolled dice to move from one section of the board to the next - making financial decisions along the way. Rent a home or purchase a home? Buy a car or rent a car? Adopt or buy a pet? To keep it interesting and realistic, “Lady MoLata” roamed the game board dishing out life’s unexpected to random participants.

Once each student completed the journey through the board, a team of more than 30 financial advisers made up of local businesses, community volunteers and retired teachers was available to discuss the choices the students had made as they played the Game of L.I.F.E.

“The Game of L.I.F.E was a lot of fun! It helped me better understand how hard it is to budget around real-life situations,” said Castlewood junior Jenna Hall. “The financial advisers answered questions I had about some of the decisions I had made.”