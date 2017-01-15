Individual Tennessee schools to be graded 'A'-'F' in 2017 (VIDEO)

During a Tennessee Succeeds town hall meeting in Bristol Jan. 11, Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen and other Department of Education officials explained some of the finer points of the program including how schools will receive a letter grade of “A” to “F.”

The General Assembly passed a law requiring such school grades in its 2016 session, and the grading is part of the Tennessee Succeeds program that also must meet the mandates of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaces No Child Left Behind. Students have been graded since education began, while teachers in the Volunteer State are graded on a 1-5 scale that came in a 21st century accountability model that includes student performance, observations and other factors that can affect how much teachers are paid and whether they remain employed.

Evan Kramer, accountability project manager for the DOE, and Mary Batiwalla, executive director of accountability for the DOE, during the town hall presentation to Northeast Tennessee educators and leaders explained the school grading and other particulars of ESSA and Tennessee Succeeds.

Batiwalla said that ESSA requires the state to do a meaningful differentiation of schools each year, which she said fits right in with the General Assembly’s required A-F grading of all schools. Batiwalla said the guiding tenets behind the DOE implementation of the state law are that:

— All schools have the opportunity to be an “A” school since “poverty is not destiny.”

— All means all, which means data will reflect overall student achievement and growth as well as achievement and growth by historically underserved students, i.e. minorities and the economically disadvantaged.

— All growth is rewarded, meaning a school with low scores still can receive accolades, i.e., low achievement scores but high growth counts toward the school grade.

— The public will have access to and be able to review multiple indicators, even those that might not have a proven direct correlation with the grade.

Batiwalla said the intended outcomes are better performance and progress, a positive school culture, readiness of students for post-secondary education and the workforce and an improved life trajectory for students.

As for the specifics that go into the individual school grades, Kramer said indicators are student achievement, student growth, English learners making expected progress in English and a measurement of school quality and effectiveness by the opportunities-to-learn indicators and the ready-to-graduate indicators.

For instance, Kramer said in achievement the schools will be measured by being on track in absolute proficiency, in the top fifth, and achievement of Annual Measurable Objectives (AMOs). In addition, growth or value-added will be measured by the school’s effect on Tennessee Value-added Assessment System scores and student TVAAS scores.

Moreover, he said English language proficiency of English learners and school quality will be considered. The latter for the coming year, McQueen said, will include deductions for chronic student absenteeism, defined as being absent 18 or more times a year, which is 10 percent of the 180-day school year. Kramer and McQueen said in future years, discipline and teacher absenteeism may be added to that measure but that they won’t be this first year.

McQueen said the idea is that having students taught by substitutes too often or disciplining students with out-of-school suspensions can have a negative impact on a student’s education, although they are not yet added to the metrics.

Also counting toward a school grade at the high school level are early post-secondary opportunities including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual enrollment

There is no limit to the number of “A” schools statewide, Kramer said, with the final grade a weighted average of performance and growth overall and among historically underserved students.

On the other end of the spectrum, he said “F” schools, also called priority schools, are the lowest 5 percent of schools. The designation of “F” is to be made every three years, but schools can exit with proof of improvement on an annual basis. Kramer said that means at any given time less than 5 percent of schools could be at the “F” level.