McQueen presents ESSA draft at town hall in Bristol

That’s according to state Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen. During the fifth of six town hall ESSA meetings across the state, McQueen addressed educators and education leaders from Northeast Tennessee at the auditorium of Tennessee High School. The last meeting is set for Jan. 17 in Chattanooga.

During her remarks, she talked about a “world class” education system statewide and gave a nod to Kingsport City Schools and Superintendent Lyle Ailshie, whose system uses that phrase to describe the ultimate goal of KCS. “What we don’t want to do is set up kids for one narrow vision,” McQueen said of the need to educate all students for future careers and/or college. “ESSA has to be implemented with a state imprint.”

The presentation included information about how letter grades will be assigned to each public school in the state, per a law passed by the General Assembly.

During an interview after the presentation, McQueen said that the new Sullivan County high school with a career technical education emphasis and the new Kingsport Regional Science and Technology Center at Dobyns-Bennett High fit right in with Tennessee Succeeds. They are some of the projects to be funded by a $140 million Sullivan County bond issue county commissioners approved last month. The money also will fund a new Vance Middle School in Bristol and Kingsport’s purchase of Sullivan North High/Middle and its conversion to a city middle school.

During the interview and her presentation, McQueen cited the expanding Advanced Placement, dual enrollment and other “early post-secondary opportunities” (EPSOs), adding that she was impressed with the International Baccalaureate program at Science Hill. Other EPSOs include industrial certifications and dual enrollment courses.

“Early post-secondary opportunities, these matter,” McQueen said after her presentation and before going to a break-out session where those who attended the meeting could give feedback and ask questions.

Evan Kramer, accountability project manager for the Tennessee Department of Education, said in the presentation that students with at least four EPSOs have a 50 percent chance of scoring a 21 or higher on the ACT and thus getting HOPE lottery scholarship money.

McQueen also urged school districts to identify programs and things they do well and help share those practices statewide to help all students and school districts. Among those attending were officials from Bristol, Kingsport, Sullivan County and Hawkins County schools.

The four goals of Tennessee Succeeds, set to be approved by the federal government in March or April but to continue undergoing tweaking, are:

— Make the top half of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as the Nation’s Report Card, by 2019. The state is already there in science but not in math and reading.

— Have 75 percent of third-graders proficient in reading by 2025, which McQueen said was a stretch goal.

— Reach a composite ACT score of 21 by 2020. She said a change to count a student’s highest and not last score has increased the performance so far from 19.4 to 19.9 for public school students.

— Have a majority of high school graduates earn a post-secondary certificate, diploma or degree by 2020.