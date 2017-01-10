Virginia Lottery looking for super teachers

Last week the lottery, along with the Virginia Parent Teacher Association and The Supply Room Companies, opened the 10th annual Super Teacher Awards. Virginians are asked to nominate outstanding public school teachers at www.vasuperteacher.com between now and Feb. 13.

“The Super Teacher Awards are a great way for the lottery to highlight our commitment to Virginia’s K-12 public schools,” said Paula Otto, executive director of the Virginia Lottery, in a press release. “It gives the lottery an opportunity to show Virginians that we’re game for education, and it also gives our communities a unique opportunity to show their appreciation of their local teachers.”

The awards program has honored more than 72 educators since 2008 and has given away more than $288,000 in prizes. Teachers who win this year will receive $2,000 in cash from the lottery and $2,000 in school supplies from The Supply Room Companies.

Eight educators from around the commonwealth will be selected as the 2017 Super Teachers. The winners will be chosen by a panel of educators and community leaders. Anyone over the age of 18 can nominate a teacher by visiting the Super Teacher website. Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 13.

Winners will be announced online in the spring and through a surprise presentation in the hometown of each winning teacher.

The Virginia Lottery generated $588 million for public schools in the commonwealth in 2016.