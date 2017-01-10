Education Commissioner Candice McQueen coming to the Tri-Cities Wednesday

McQueen will hold an ESSA Regional Town Hall Meeting from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the recently renovated Frank Winston Auditorium of Tennessee High School, 1112 Edgemont Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

ESSA replaced No Child Left Behind.

According to Chandler Hopper, deputy director of communications for the state education department, McQueen and other department leaders, in partnership with local district and school leaders, will host the event.

“This meeting will provide updates on the ESSA state plan, highlight key themes among the feedback we’ve received, areas where we have had further discussion, and what we think the work looks like moving forward,” Hopper said in an email.

The town hall comes after a series of five ESSA meetings last year, the closest of which was in Knoxville. However, two more were scheduled for 2017, the Bristol meeting and a second one in Chattanooga. The 2017 Chattanooga meeting is to be held Jan. 17 after being rescheduled because of snow from the original Jan. 6 date.

According to the state’s ESSA draft plan, Tennessee’s comprehensive strategic plan to meet ESSA has four goals: Tennessee will rank in the top half of states on the NAEP or the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card, by 2019; 75 percent of the state’s third graders will be proficient in readin by 2025; the average ACT composite score in the state will be 21 by 2020; and the majority of high school graduates from the class of 2020 will earn a post-secondary certificate, diploma or degree.

The plan has five sections: Early Foundations of Literacy; High School & Bridge to Post-secondary; All Means All; Educator Support; and District Empowerment.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said McQueen gives an informative presentation on ESSA and during a Jan. 5 Board of Education Work Session and Jan. 9 BOE meeting urged BOE board members as well as members of the general public interested in education to attend if possible.

To RSVP for the meeting, go online to the Bristol Tennessee School System system website at btcs.org.