Sullivan BOE set for policy revisions

The plan is to require only two readings for policy changes instead of the currently required three. In addition, the Board of Education at its Jan. 9 meeting plans to waive the policy altogether to approve two new policies mandated by Tennessee law.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that checks with other area school systems found that Sullivan was the only one still requiring that approval of policy changes undergo three readings. Board member Matthew Spivey, an attorney, and Vice Chairman Randall Jones said that seemed cumbersome.

In addition, during Thursday evening’s school board work session, Spivey and Jones agreed that the board should waive its multiple policy readings requirement altogether for a change in Policy 1.600 Policy Development and Adoption. That way, two new policies that are mandated by Tennessee law and have been recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association can be approved in February.

An even better option, Spivey said, would be to waive the current policy for the two new policies. Either way, he said it is better to get those new policies required by state law officially in place in January instead of February or March.

The two new policies are 6.414 Prevention and Treatment of Sudden Cardiac Arrest and 6.415 Student Suicide Prevention. Rafalowski said that the school system already does most of the things outlined in the cardiac arrest policy and most of those outlined in the suicide prevention policy, although she said the system will have to add a few new things to the latter.

Another TSBA-recommended change is to Policy 4.217 English Learners. The two new and one amended policies are on the BOE agenda because of legislative action in 2016 by the Tennessee General Assembly.

The board also will hear any updates on the efforts to purchase sites for a new high school near Exit 63 of Interstate 81 and a new middle school at Weaver Pike/Harrington Hollow Road near Sullivan East High School. Interstate Realty of Bristol, Tenn., is the buyer’s agent for the school system and has obtained a purchase option on the middle school site and is nearing one on the high school site, Rafalowski and an Interstate official told the board Thursday.

On other matters, the board is to recognize calendar contest winners from Miller Perry Elementary School and hear about School Board Appreciation Week Jan. 22-18. In addition, the board will vote on a proposal to spend from Discovery Academy, a pre-school program, on playground equipment for the program. The self-supporting program gets grant money and parental tuition payments. The board also is to vote on shifting existing human resources budget funds around to provide more money for office equipment and travel.