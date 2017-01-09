City BOE decides EOC exams don't count toward semester grade

On Tuesday, Michael Hubbard, Kingsport City Schools director of performance excellence, and Carmen Bryant, assistant superintendent of instruction, requested that the board exclude end of course (EOC) scores from the calculation of final grades for the 2016 fall semester. EOC scores are included in final grade calculations per Policy 4.700.

The reason was that the school system did not receive its students’ EOC exam scores at least five instructional days prior to the scheduled end of the course, per Policy 2.103. That policy says the score will count as 10 percent of the student’s final course average for a fall semester 2016 block class.

Instead, students’ final course average for this semester in EOC classes will be calculated by an average of the first and second nine weeks’ grades.

The board voted 4-0, with one absent, to approve the exclusion of EOC scores from the calculation of final grades for the fall semester.

On other matters, Superintendent of Schools Lyle Ailshie, and chief human resources officer Jennifer Guthrie reported that 33 KCS teachers met the requirements for tenure and sought board approval for tenure, which was approved in a 4-0 vote with one absent.

A teacher is eligible for tenure only after attaining both of the following statutory requirements: Serve five school years or not less than 45 months within a seven-year period as a probationary teacher in KCS and receive evaluations demonstrating an overall performance effectiveness level of “above” or “significantly above” expectations provided by the evaluation guidelines adopted by the State Board of Education during the last two years of the teacher’s probationary period.

In addition, D-B Principal Chris Hampton reviewed the proposed list of Honors and Advanced Placement (AP) courses to be offered at D-B during the 2017-18 school year, after which the board approved them.

The State Board of Education requires that this list of course offerings be approved by the local board annually. New courses for D-B include Computer Integrated Manufacturing through Project Lead the Way, Engineering Design through Project Lead the Way and AP Seminar.

On other matters, the board received a report on the Transition School-to-Work Program at D-B and recognized the following: Johnson Elementary School first-grader Brylee Cordell, whose artwork was chosen for the KCS 2016 holiday card; the John Sevier Middle School Boys and Girls cross country teams, which won 2016 state championships; D-B football coach Graham Clark for his induction into the 2016 Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame; and the D-B marching band for its performances in 2016, including its first finals appearance in the Bands of America Grand National Championship in Indianapolis.