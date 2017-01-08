Scott School Board elects officers, sets meeting dates

Board members met for their annual organization meeting on Tuesday at the School Board building in Gate City. The board reorganizes itself every January by voting on a chairman, vice chairman, clerk and deputy clerk.

William R. Quillen, who represents District Four, was made chairman for 2017 by a unanimous decision. David M. Templeton, representing District One, was named vice chairman.

K.C. Linkous was unanimously voted in as clerk and Beverly Stidham as deputy clerk.

Along with electing officers, the board also set meeting dates. It will meet the first Tuesday of every month except for Sept. and Nov. Templeton asked for the board to change the Sept. date from Tuesday to Thursday because he would be unable to attend.

The board unanimously approved the move. November’s meeting will be held on Thursday due to county elections.

The next school board meeting will be held at the vocational school on the first Tuesday in February due to a budget hearing at the school.