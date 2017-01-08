Northeast State to host FAFSA Frenzy day

Northeast State wants to help students complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application with FAFSA Frenzy Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 10, at the Blountville campus.

The TN Promise and state grant FAFSA deadline to apply is Jan. 17.

Students who would like assistance filling out the forms need to schedule an appointment with a financial aid staff member by going to www.northeaststate.edu/fahelpcenter. There, applicants signing up for an appointment will see a list of items they need to bring with them. Bringing those items is crucial to being able to complete the paperwork.

The Northeast State campus is located at 2425 Highway 75 in Blountville. For additional information, contact the Northeast State office of Financial Aid at 423-323-0252 or e-mail the College’s Financial Aid Help Center at fahelpcenter@northeaststate.edu.