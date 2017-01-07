DMME offers mineral mining certifications online

The online system allows prospective miners in Virginia to get an initial surface, surface foreman, open pit, blaster, underground foreman, underground blaster and general mineral miner certification with a click of the mouse.

“Anything our miners need to keep working should be available quickly and with little effort,” said DMME Mineral Mining Director Phil Skorupa. “This online option allows miners across Virginia to be able to apply for, renew and view their certifications from anywhere with an Internet connection.”

The agency has taken a proactive stance to help out-of-work coal miners transition to mineral mining operations should they desire, by easing the certification procedures.

Miners can renew foreman and blaster certifications. Coal miners can also receive reciprocity from DMME certifcations for general miner, electrician, surface and underground foreman.

Companies can look up certifications for potential or current employees. Those needing to take certification exams or classes can schedule those through the DMME online system as well. Miners needing to update their certifications with an address change can also accomplish that on the website.

In addition, the entire General Mineral Miner course is featured online. Those seeking certification can take the class and all tests on their computer or tablet. For more information about the online system or certifications, contact the DMME mineral mining office in Charlottesville at (434) 951-6311.