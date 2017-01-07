Kingsport BOE making plans for conversion of Sullivan North to city middle school

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Education approved an amendment to the Capital Projects Fund to pay Perkins+Will for the initial phase of Sullivan North renovations.

The initial phase of this work will include facility assessment, programming and development of conceptual plans and a budget. This phase will cost approximately $20,000. Funding ultimately will come from the KCS’ share of the $140 million Sullivan County bond issue, which was approved Dec. 12 by the County Commission.

However, until the bond funding is available, an interim source of funding was approved by the board. That was to borrow from the money budgeted for the Indian Highland parking lot project. The 4-0 vote with one absent was to take $25,000 from that line item and reimburse the account when bond funding is received. The parking lot project is anticipated to take place this summer.

KCS Chief Finance Officer David Frye also reviewed the proposed agreement with Perkins+Will regarding the initial phase of Sullivan North renovations. This agreement, in the amount of $20,000, calls for facility assessment to cost $5,000, middle school programming $2,500 and development of conceptual plans and a budget for $12,500.

The board approved that proposal 4-0.

Also, changes in the General Purpose School Fund approved 4-0 were:

• Two teaching positions that were not included in the approved 2016-17 budget were added because of enrollment growth. Appropriations for regular education teacher salaries and benefits were increased by $136,000. Increases in the Basic Education Program and Tennessee sales tax revenue can be used to fund these positions, Frye said., since the 2017 mid-year revised BEP amount includes a $72,000 increase over the original estimate and sales tax revenues have also exceeded estimates by $64,000;

• Receipt of grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission for student ticket subsidies for five city elementary schools;

• A professional services agreement for E-Rate processing and consulting services for 2017-18. The agreement is with Allen & Allen Consulting for an amount not to exceed $11,050, as presented by Director of Technology Scott Pierce and Frye. E-Rate, a telecommunications financial funding tool, is used to support Internet connectivity, internal connections and wireless services.