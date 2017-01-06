TDOT: Extending Airport Parkway for high school site could take years

Today, road access to the proposed building site is lacking. And the county would like for the state to build a new 1.3 mile northern extension of Airport Parkway, to serve as a connector to Fall Creek Road.

Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri laid out that plan for local and state officials at a meeting Thursday.

Those in attendance included Sullivan County commissioners, county school officials, County Mayor Richard Venable, Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming, Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, several state representatives and representatives of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

No action was taken, but none was expected as the meeting was billed as an informational session. TDOT representatives cautioned such projects usually take years to complete after they’ve been placed on a locality’s long-range transportation improvement plan as viable for funding — and this one hasn’t been.

Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri presented a proposal for TDOT to build a “super two-lane” from the current northern terminus of Airport Parkway to Fall Creek Road. Belgeri said the new road would not only provide better access to the proposed new school site, but would create a needed connector between I-81 and Fall Creek Road. Belgeri said the new 1.3 mile extension could serve as a future starting point to take Airport Parkway all the way to Stone Drive.

Belgeri said there is a consensus among local transportation planners that the road would improve transportation to the new school site to everyone’s satisfaction.

“There have been some people say they don’t want their children and their school buses on I-81 ...,” Belgeri said. “What I will say is a 1,700-student high school should have some access in addition to (I-81). If something were to happen on I-81 between Exit 63, for instance, and either of the other exits and the road was closed — and that has happened several times in the past year — with that as the primary route, there would be little else we could do but pile up the kids there or turn them loose on some of these back roads.”

Belgeri said the proposed connector would increase access from southwest, northwest and northeast areas of the county — with access from the southeast already well served by the existing Airport Parkway, which runs to Highway 75.

“There will be some local funding required to really make this plan to be the plan that all local planners hope for,” Belgeri said. “There would be a local road ... to go from (Airport Parkway) over to Lynn Road and into the high school site. In addition there would be some improvements through a CSX railroad right-of-way. Those would be local projections, in our anticipation.”

Belgeri noted a portion of the roadway between Airport Parkway and the Lynn Road site for the proposed school is a city road.

The local project Belgeri referenced regarding CSX right-of-way would create an underpass to extend Colonial Heights Road under the railroad to create an almost perfect alignment with Fall Creek Road. Traffic today coming from Colonial Heights Road must make a sharp left turn, a sharp right turn, cross the railroad tracks, make another right turn onto Hemlock Road then a sharp left onto Fall Creek Road.

John Barrett, with TDOT Region 1 project development, noted the extension of Airport Parkway to the north currently is in the unfunded portion of the Kingsport Metropolitan Planning Organization’s long-range transportation improvement plan. That plan would need to be amended to include the project, which would then make it subject to TDOT’s objective evaluation process, which would weigh it against all road projects in the state for prioritization.

That would include consideration of factors such as how the project would address mobility, connectivity and safety in the area; defining those needs and developing a range of possible solutions, Barrett said.

“That could take three to five years before getting to the preliminary engineering,” Barrett said. “So, we’re talking a few years down the road before we would begin the process of potentially of appraising and purchasing the right-of-way necessary for such a project, which alone could take a few years.”

Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming, who serves as chairman of the Kingsport MPO, said the state’s transportation improvement plan matriculates up from the local organizations.

“There is a current plan for transportation improvements,” Fleming said. “This is not in that plan. This is the first time it’s been asked to be included in that plan, so if the state wants to pick up funding for that, it could be added to that plan because it has a corresponding funding source. Absent that, it must be weighed against all other projects in the region.”

The county has the option to build the road on its own.

And there’s a chance the project could become a higher priority to TDOT through a political process.