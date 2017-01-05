Buckles named assistant director of Sullivan County school system

Buckles was appointed Sullivan County’s special education supervisor in June 2013 and will continue to serve in that position. She previously served as principal of Sullivan East High School for eight years and as a special education teacher.

“Ms. Buckles brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our leadership team,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a news release Thursday. “Her proven talent, coupled with her passion for our students, faculty and staff, made her an ideal choice for the assistant director position. I value the contributions she makes to our team every day and look forward to watching her excel in this new role.”

A graduate of East High, Buckles received a bachelor’s of science in special education from East Tennessee State University and a master’s of education in educational leadership from Tusculum College. She also earned 45 additional credit hours in the discipline of educational leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to be selected for this position,” said Buckles, who has worked in the Sullivan County school system for 26 years. “I share the Department of Education’s passion for excellence and am looking forward to working with the dedicated professionals here at Sullivan County Schools to ensure successful outcomes for all our students.”

Last fall, Rafalowski said that she would be naming an assistant director. The last one was Gene Johnson, who retired and went to work at King University when Jubal Yennie headed the county system. Since then, the position had been vacant.

The Sullivan County system is comprised of 23 schools and serves more than 10,000 students in grades pre-K through 12. With more than 1,600 full- and part-time employees, the Sullivan County Department of Education is one of the largest employers in the Tri-Cities and the largest public school system east of Knoxville. It is governed by the Sullivan County Board of Education.