SW Va. men honored for adult learners achievement

James Mefford of Lee County and Joseph Moore of Scott County were presented the awards recently by the Regional Adult and Career Education Program of Lee, Scott, Wise and Norton Public Schools — known as RACE1 — and members of the Mary and H.L. Musick family of Hiltons.

Each man received a $250 cash reward in recognition of their outstanding efforts to continue their education as adult learners, according to a press release.

When Mefford lost his job in a coal mining-related business, he was unsure where to turn. So he enrolled in the PluggedIn Va industrial construction classes while still holding a full-time job. Three nights every week, Mefford would drive to Gate City from Lee County in order to attend class.

Mefford never missed a class in 12 weeks and earned multiple certifications including the OSHA 10 card, NCCER Core, VA Career Readiness Certificate, first aid/CPR-AED and Microsoft Digital Literacy. When he finished classes, Mefford found new employment at Brock Services in medium duty trucking.

Moore had a longer road to take to obtain his GED. He was ready to take his final GED test back at the beginning of 2014. But the day before the test, the GED examiner received a call from Moore’s sister that he had suffered a heart attack and was in the hospital.

The health setback forced Moore to start all over with the new, harder test and forced him to retake every subject.

But Moore never gave up and continued to work. He completed his GED in May of last year.

The Mary and H.L. Musick Lifelong Learning Award was funded by the Musick family in honor of their late parents, Mary and H.L. Musick, who instilled in their four children a high regard for education and whose hard work enabled all four to obtain college degrees.

“We want to express our great appreciation to Dr. Musick and the entire Musick family for their support of our program. Through their generosity, the Mary and H.L. Musick Award allows the Regional Adult and Career Education Program annually to recognize the accomplishments of adult learners in starting on their career paths,” said Adult Education Program manager Rebecca Scott. “This award gives these deserving individuals an extra boost on the road to a better life.”

Free adult education classes are open at more than a dozen locations throughout Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton.

For details on classes and GED testing schedules, call Amy Statzer at (276) 386-2433 in Scott County or toll-free at (844) MyRACE1 (844.697.2231). Details are also available at www.MyRACE1.org.

These are free services offered by public school divisions in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton.