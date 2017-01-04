MECC launching cyber security courses

Introduction to Network Concepts (ITN 101-H1) will be offered for eight weeks from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 17. The course provides instruction in networking media, physical and logical topologies, common network standards and popular networking protocols.

Network Security Basics (ITN 260-H1) will be offered Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. beginning March 14, also for eight weeks. Careers and Cyber Ethics (ITE 105-H1) will begin March 14 and be held from 3-3:50 p.m. Tuesdays.

Unix 1 (ITN 171-01) will cover the installation, configuration and administration of the Linux operating system, a 16-week course beginning Jan. 16 from 9:40-10:50 a.m.

ITN 111-01, covering the installation, configuration, administration and maintenance of a server in a networked environment, is a 16-week course beginning Jan. 16 from 8:15-9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.mecc.edu/cyber-security or call (276) 523-2400 ext. 313.