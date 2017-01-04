logo

MECC launching cyber security courses

Staff report • Today at 12:53 PM

BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College has announced the introduction of five new cyber security courses, with three getting underway in two weeks and two others in March.

Introduction to Network Concepts (ITN 101-H1) will be offered for eight weeks from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 17. The course provides instruction in networking media, physical and logical topologies, common network standards and popular networking protocols.

Network Security Basics (ITN 260-H1) will be offered Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. beginning March 14, also for eight weeks. Careers and Cyber Ethics (ITE 105-H1) will begin March 14 and be held from 3-3:50 p.m. Tuesdays.

Unix 1 (ITN 171-01) will cover the installation, configuration and administration of the Linux operating system, a 16-week course beginning Jan. 16 from 9:40-10:50 a.m.

ITN 111-01, covering the installation, configuration, administration and maintenance of a server in a networked environment, is a 16-week course beginning Jan. 16 from 8:15-9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.mecc.edu/cyber-security or call (276) 523-2400 ext. 313.

