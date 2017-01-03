Meeting with TDOT on new road for planned new high school is Thursday

According to a SCHD press release, the meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the historic Sullivan County Courthouse (3411 State Route 126) and expected attendees include Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, state legislators, other county officials — including from the SCHD and the Sullivan County Department of Education — and TDOT representatives.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on the second floor of the courthouse, in the commission room.

As reported by the Times-News earlier this week, Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri said the purpose of the meeting is to ask TDOT to begin looking at a potential project to build a 1.3-mile “super two-lane” extension of State Route 357 to connect that road’s current northern terminus with Fall Creek Road.

The new section of roadway would offer improved access to sites being considered for a county high school off Airport Parkway (as SR 327 is designated between Interstate 81 and Tri-Cities Airport).

But this is not an attempt to revive long-ago plans for a major four-lane highway between I-81 and East Stone Drive, a controversial project that was dubbed “Airport Parkway North,” those involved in the process told the Times-News on Friday.

“The bottom line purpose of the meeting is to have TDOT to begin thinking about a short extension of State Route 357 towards the northwest,” Belgeri said. "We would (want) it to end somewhere along Fall Creek that made sense to kind of line it up with what would be the next logical point, and that would be probably the gap in the ridge where Pettyjohn Road goes through. What we have penciled in on paper crosses two ridges and ends up on Fall Creek Road with a fairly desirable alignment to get through Pettyjohn Gap in the next phase. That’s something we don’t decide anyway. That’s something the state would decide. It would come out on Fall Creek fairly close to the AEP substation.”

Public outcry preceded a major, high-speed four-lane dubbed “Airport Parkway North” to be reconsidered as a concept several years ago.

That proposal was re-imagined through TDOT’s "context sensitive solutions process," in which a group that included citizens of the areas involved shifted the focus on improving existing connector roads rather than building a high-speed four-lane highway.

The city of Kingsport has completed some of those projects, such as Cleek Road and Harbor Chapel Road, Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming said.

“There’s still nothing, really, that connects I-81 to Fall Creek Road, which is probably the biggest need right now,” Fleming said. “But it hasn’t been discussed.”

The “super two-lane” design mentioned by Belgeri is “very consistent with all the previous studies about context sensitive solutions,” Fleming said. “But it’s not Airport Parkway North. It’s the same general corridor, but it’s not a parkway and it’s not high-speed. Airport Parkway North is no longer. The ultimate result of the citizen-based context sensitive solutions committee recommended a series of improved two-lane connections ... rather than a high-speed road.”

Fleming, as city manager, is chairman of the Kingsport Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which coordinates long-range transportation planning for a regional area designated by federal guidelines. This project, although outside the city limits, is within the Kingsport MPO boundary.

“It would be a thoughtful connection between two main corridors, Fall Creek and 81,” Fleming said. “That’s the true intent.

Another option the county could pursue on its own, rather than waiting for a state project to go through the TDOT approval, design, funding and construction project, would be to improve Lynn Road and make a connection from Childress Ferry Road to Fall Creek Road.