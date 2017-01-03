JRP infuses technology, Grinch into instruction to enhance learning

You get a school wide initiative for blended learning or “getting blendy” as Hawkins County Principal Lori Allen called it.

Allen, and her faculty, collaborate with Hawkins County’s Instructional Technology Specialist, Tina Faust, to evaluate technology integration techniques that can be used to enhance instruction at Joseph Rogers Primary School.

Recently, Faust and Allen designed a Grinch themed, school wide breakout event for over 50 faculty/staff members and 320 students.

The principal had a special snack for the kids but the Grinch locked it up.

Students in grades prek-2 had to unlock the snack by finding clues that involved solving math tasks, writing a letter to make the Grinch smile, finding classroom items to made the Grinch happy and collaborating to create a video which was then shared with the principal.

Once all the activities were complete, a code was revealed. All the codes worked together to unlock the Grinchy snack.

The dedicated teachers embraced the activity and ensured that every student was able to successfully complete each task. The teachers did an excellent job at making the Grinchy learning day a huge success.