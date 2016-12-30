Hawkins schools opening second Family Resource Center at CVES

The office, which will open Wednesday, Jan. 11, will provide a variety of services similar to those offered at the main Family Resource Center located on the campus of Rogersville Middle School.

Among those services are providing emergency nonperishable food items, clothing, hygiene and household cleaning products. The center will also provide referral services for families in need of shelter, as well as financial and health assistance.

The site was made possible through federal grants to assist students in transition and their families.

Nearby schools and the Central Office helped fill the shelves in honor of Director of Schools Steve Starnes during the month of November for Superintendent Appreciation Month.

Mount Carmel Elementary provided canned food, personal hygiene supplies, socks, boxed meals and baby wipes.

McPheeter’s Bend Elementary provided canned food.

Volunteer High School provided canned food.

Central Office staff provided cash funds to purchase personal hygiene supplies and other items needed for the new Family Resource Center.

Family Resource Center Director April Couch said she is excited that the Hawkins County Schools’ Family Resource Center will be able to provide families with information and resources at a site on the east end of the county.

“Working with and providing support to families will enable us to build respectful and trusting relationships between home and school,” Couch said. “This will allow us to engage in partnerships that support each student’s well-being and achievement.”

The new site will be open each Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on regularly scheduled school days.

The main Family Resource Center, located at 954 East McKinney Avenue in Rogersville, will continue to be open five days per week from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Family Resource Center at (423) 272-7629, extension 2056.