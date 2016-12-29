Mount Carmel library joining Holston River Regional Library System

On Tuesday, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-0 in favor of joining the town library with the Holston River Regional Library System (HRRLS).

Mount Carmel’s library has been independent since the late 1990s.

The HRRLS also encompasses the other Hawkins County libraries as well as the Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol public libraries; as well as those in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

Mount Carmel Library Committee Chairman Phil Holt was joined by HRRLS Director Nancy Roark at Tuesday’s BMA meeting to describe the benefits of joining the system as well as the requirements.

Holt noted that the committee had voted unanimously to join the system.

Some of the HRRLS benefits include:

• Providing leadership and direction to the library and librarian.

• Providing access to training and seminars to help librarians to be better able to do their job.

• Staff development and training on applying for grants.

• Offers library patrons access to books, movies and other resources from across the state.

• It also puts the Mount Carmel Public Library in the Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. program (Regional E-book Audiobook Download System), which provides patrons access to an audiobook downloading system with hundreds of thousands of books online.

• Mount Carmel’s library would have access to the system-wide computer cataloging system so that patrons can see what materials are available to them.

“This would greatly enhance the services we currently provide,” Holt told the BMA. “We would be what is classified as a Class 2 library, which is one of the small libraries, as opposed to Kingsport and Johnson City, which are Class 5. We meet most of the criteria that have been laid out already.”

Holt added, “There are two main things we would have to ask the city to commit to. The first is, the Library Committee, from being just an advisory board, would be the governing board for the city library. The Library Board would have direct administrative and fiscal responsibility for the library. That might require an amendment to the ordinance creating the Library Committee.”

The other thing the city would be required to do is sign a maintenance of effort agreement that would commit the city to maintaining the library’s current funding, which is $57,985 annually.

The Mount Carmel Public Library committee would also have to develop a mission statement and policies.

Joining the HRRLS is at no cost to the city.

The BMA voted 6-0 in favor of joining. City Attorney John Pevy said he would begin drafting the necessary ordinance needed to give the Library Committee governing power and the maintenance of effort agreement.

The town won’t officially join the HRRLS until those changes have been made.

Mayor Chris Jones said this change is indicative of the new direction Mount Carmel is taking.

“I love the idea of our library working together with Kingsport, Johnson City, and all these other libraries,” Jones said. “It’s great, and it’s the same direction our town is going. We share services with Kingsport some. The only way to survive for a small town is to end our waste and work with these other cities.”

Jones also announced Tuesday that he and City Administrator Gary Lawson had taken action to increase the operational hours at the library. Jones noted that the change will be at no extra cost to the town, as the cost was already in the library budget.

The new hours are: Monday 10-8, Tuesday 10-8, Wednesday 10-4, Thursday 10-8, Friday 10-4, and Saturday 10-2.

“The big problem I had was, by the time the kids get out of school, go home and eat, and get to the library, the library was already closed,” Jones said. “I really think teachers need to encourage kids to use the library, and our library needs to be open for our children too. Not just for our adults during the day.”

He added, “I looked and there weren’t but two (Hawkins County) libraries not open on Saturday. It was us and Surgoinsville. Like I told our librarian, we’re competing for customers too. If we aren’t servicing anybody there’s no sense in having a library, so let’s start making our hours available to the kids and the whole community.”