Views on mandatory school bus seat belts mixed

However, a Chattanooga lawmaker plans a push to mandate seat belts on Tennessee school buses in light of a Nov. 21 crash that claimed the lives of six elementary school students.

According to The Tennessean, state Rep. Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga, began drafting legislation to require seat belts in the immediate aftermath of the crash. He said in November that the bill could involve retrofitting every bus in the state. The newspaper reported that fewer than one in five of the state’s nearly 9,000 buses had safety restraints in the 2014-2015 school year, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Education.

Federal and academic studies have concluded that school buses are the safest form of ground transportation. The National Safety Council maintains they’re about 40 times safer than the family car. About 440,000 public school buses carry 24 million children more than 4.3 billion miles a year, but only about six children die each year in bus accidents, according to statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ironically, six children died from injuries received in the Chattanooga crash, where the bus wrapped around a utility pole, and some folks had called for seat belts even before that wreck. According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, a federal lawsuit filed Dec. 21 alleges the driver had a “sadistic” habit of driving recklessly and slamming on the brakes to discipline the children. The suit accuses Hamilton County Transportation Supervisor Ben Coulter and Durham School Services of failing to take reasonable precautions to prevent the crash.

Former state Rep. Joe Armstrong, D-Knoxville, tried unsucessfully to pass such legislation, according to the Tennessean.

And the advisability of school bus seat belts is by no means unanimous. Longtime Bristol, Tenn.-area school bus contractor Kenny Morrell argued against them in 2014, and the Texas Transportation Institute of Texas A&M University, speaking to lawmakers considering funding for the state’s new seat belt law, that year said asking bus drivers to monitor compliance was unrealistic.

A University of Alabama study drew a similar conclusion, saying “enforcement by the driver is almost impossible” and quoting drivers’ concerns that they could be held legally liable if a child were injured while not using his or her seat belt properly.

The federal government requires seat belts in buses weighing less than 10,000 pounds but not in larger buses. States have the option to require them on larger buses, which is most of them. If belts or other restraint systems are used, they must meet federal standards.

Andy Hare, Sullivan County student services supervisor, said the larger buses have more compartmentalization built into them than the smaller ones.

However, Hare said the biggest safety factor in his mind is the driver and the training he or she has undergone, including instructions on the importance of not texting and driving or speeding.

“Lap/shoulder belts can be misused and NHTSA’s testing showed that serious neck injury and perhaps abdominal injury could result when lap/shoulder belts are misused,” the NHTSA warned in its study, as reported by the Kingsport Times-News in 2014, adding that “increased capital costs, reduced seating capacities, and other unintended consequences associated with lap/shoulder belts could result in more children seeking alternative means of traveling to and from school.”

In contrast to the average of six children dying in bus crashes every year, about 800 die walking, biking or being driven to school in cars or other passenger vehicles annually, according to the agency.

“Even the smallest reduction in the number of bus riders could result in more children being killed or injured when using alternative forms of transportation,” it said.

Taking these factors into account, many transportation safety experts conclude that bus seat belts aren’t worth it.

“Costs far exceed benefits, and school bus seat belts appear to be less cost-effective than other types of safety treatments,” the Alabama study declared. NHTSA said its research, going back to 1987, suggests that the benefits are “insufficient to justify a federal requirement for mandatory installation of such belts” in larger buses.

“Most school bus passenger fatalities are because the passenger’s seating position was in direct line with the crash forces, and seat belts would not have prevented these fatalities,” Ron Medford, deputy head of the NHTSA, told school transportation officials at a meeting in Washington.