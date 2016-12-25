Roosevelt faculty, staff raise money for Haley Vincent Foundation

And in a twist of fate, the staff and faculty’s generosity has come back to help one of Roosevelt’s own students.

School nurse Cheryl Weston said that earlier this month on the Day of Caring at Roosevelt’s Twelve Days of Christmas, the faculty and staff of the 250-student school raised about $450 for the not-for-profit Haley Vincent Foundation. The foundation is near and dear to Weston’s heart. Weston founded it after her daughter Haley died in 2005 from a rare combination of auto immune hepatitis and systemic lupus.

“I had no idea how much they were going to donate to the Haley Vincent Foundation,” Weston said. “I had no idea they were going to do it.”

Haley was diagnosed at age 7 in 2001, and it was soon determined she needed organ transplants. She died at age 11, but not before activities that included writing music and putting out a CD, as well as singing the national anthem at Turner Field in Atlanta. She also got to take a Make a Wish Foundation trip in December 2004, a month that also marked her last Christmas.

The foundation is a nonprofit 501C-3 that serves seriously ill children.

“We send packages to seriously ill children for the long run,” Weston said, explaining that the foundation tries to fill the void following the usual onslaught of gifts early in a child’s diagnosis.

In a twist of fate, Roosevelt Principal Nikki Skeen said on the last day of school before Christmas that the foundation is supporting a fourth-grader from Roosevelt who was recently hospitalized after a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Skeen that day was on her way to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City to visit the student, a patient of the St. Jude Children’s Hospital there.

“It’s just really come full circle,” Skeen said of the Roosevelt donation coming a day after the fourth-grader was put in the hospital. One thing the group does is Miracle Mail, which Skeen said Haley emphasized as important since patients like to get mail in the hospital. “We are a little school with a big heart.”

A doctor at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, the medical director of the hospital’s liver transplant section, said Haley literally was at least a one in a million case. He said he could find only four cases like hers worldwide. Haley was a student at Jefferson Elementary when first diagnosed, and she was a sixth-grader at Robinson when she died.

Haley was survived by three siblings who are now 25, 22 and 17, as well as her mother, Weston, and father, Dr. Bruce Vincent.

For more information about the Kingsport-based foundation, go to its Facebook Page.