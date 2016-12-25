Cherokee NJROTC participates in Mountain Home wreath ceremony

Earlier this year, the cadets were asked to go throughout the community and ask for donations to buy live wreaths from the Wreaths Across America foundation.

Working through the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council (TC-MAC), and with the help of hundreds of individuals, Cherokee’s NJROTC was able to raise $10,600 to purchase 707 wreaths.

Last year, cadets raised $7,395, which was enough to buy 493 wreaths, which were dedicated for Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The 2016 Wreaths Across America ceremony began at noon, with the Invocation given by Eileen Zoellner, Chaplain Johnson City Police Department.

The national colors were presented by the Civil Air Patrol Color Guard, Kingsport Composite Squadron, SER-TN-004.

After the National Anthem was sung, the attendees observed a Sixty Seconds of Silence, in memory of Veterans’ service.

The welcome was given by David Carter, WAA Location Coordinator, Mountain Home, Tennessee.

According to Carter over 3,100 wreaths were placed last year and almost 4,000 wreaths this year.

Carter stated, “Every day, in cemeteries all across America, more Veterans are laid to rest. Taps is played, and rifle volleys are fired. A flag is gently folded, and presented to a grieving family member in recognition of, and thanks for, that Veteran’s service. We want to Honor not only those Veterans, but, also, Remember the sacrifice and service of those who, like many soldiers from long ago, no longer have family members who visit their grave sites to thank them for their service.”

Closing remarks were given by the Master of Ceremonies Captain Richard Blevins, Civil Air Patrol / CMSgt, USAF (Ret)., and a three volley rifle salute by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, TAPS was played by Andy Wilson, American Legion Post-3.

Seven wreaths were presented individually during the ceremony to honor each individual branch’s active personnel, veterans, and fallen.

The United States Army wreath was presented by SFC Robert Vols.

The United States Marine Corps Wreath was presented by SGT Jenny Lauzier.

The United States Navy wreath was presented by Cherokee High School’s Senior Naval Science Instructor, CWO2 Clyde Shumate, US Navy (Ret).

The United States Air Force Wreath was presented by Sullivan South’s AFJROTC Senior Instructor Lt. Col Lindy Williams.

The United States Coast Guard Wreath was presented by Mr. Doug Murray.

The United States Merchant Marine Wreath was presented by Cadet Commander Donald Kiser, of Cherokee High School’s NJROTC.

The POW/MIA wreath was presented by a WWII veteran Lawrence Shoemaker escorted by Jeff Kilbourn, President Chapter 4, Rolling Thunder.

Upon conclusion of the ceremony, Cherokee NJROTC and other groups walked throughout the cemetery and honored the fallen veterans laid to rest there by placing live wreaths with a red bow tied around it on nearly 4,000 graves.

CHS Cadets assisted in placing wreaths in five different sections throughout the cemetery adhering to this year’s theme “Say their name.”

Cadets took a couple of steps back, offered a hand salute and said the name of the deceased vet.

Cherokee cadets who were in attendance included: Margie Ezell, Jacob Fore, Destiny Harnage, Savannah Henry, Jade Helfman, Jared Short, Brent Smith, Skylar Altman, Jonathan Thacker, Austin Davis, Julie Decaro, Johnny Pearson, Nicole Jacobson, Ridge Russell, Jacqulynn Mowell, Michael Slone, Kaydi Graham, Jasmine Iafrate, Adreyan Collins, Preston Russell, Kameron Sauceman, Aden Brooks, Cody Watkins, Gabriel Stowe, Christopher Seals, Madison Davis, Bladon Ford, Aaron Gatewood, Jared Taylor, Virginia Hale, Kendall Chamberlain, Abigail Berndt, Elizabeth Massengill, Jewel Macgregor, Hunter Barker, Shannah Gray, Olivia Jacobson, Bradley Thacker, and Donald Kiser.