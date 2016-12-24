Scottish Rite Masons distribute 221 pairs of shoes to Hawkins students

This was the fifth consecutive year of shoe contributions from the Scottish Rite Masons, who are part of the Mason’s Clay Lodge in Church Hill and Overton Lodge in Rogersville.

Carter’s Valley Elementary Principal Denise McKee said the donation of shoes from the Masons is an incredible gift for her students.

“It comes at the perfect time of year,” McKee said. “After the students receive their shoes, you can find many of them wearing them with pride and joy. One student put their new shoes on and told their teacher, ‘It was the best day ever.’ We can’t thank the Masons enough for their generosity.”

Hawkins County Scottish Rite coordinator Harvey Lafollette said, “We set a goal for fundraising and worked hard to solicit donations from various businesses in Hawkins County. We’re certainly thankful for all of the businesses who saw the value of this project and made contributions.”

After working with the school system to coordinate collecting needed shoe sizes, several members of the Hawkins County clubs delivered the shoes to the schools.

“We really enjoy making the school deliveries. We made a lot of kids happy,” Lafollette added.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes said, “On behalf of the board (of education), I want to thank Mr. Harvey Lafollette, coordinator, and all the Scottish Rite Masons from the Clay and Overton Lodges for their giving spirit. I also want to thank the businesses in Hawkins County who so generously supported this project. This donation of shoes has made Christmas much brighter for many of our students.”