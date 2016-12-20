Tougher test means lower EOC scores in Hawkins, statewide

Still, there was much for Hawkins County Schools to be proud of in its 2015-16 state report card released last week, including the highest possible Level 5 score in literacy and numeracy in Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS), or student growth.

The Tennessee Department of Education assigns a number grade to districts measuring student growth on a scale of 1 to 5.

TVAAS is a statistical analysis. TVAAS Level 4 or 5 means that students tended to grow more than their peers across the state, Level 3 means they grew at about the same rate, and Level 1 or 2 means they tended to grow less.

Hawkins County Schools also scored an overall Level 5 for 2015-16 compared to a Level 1 in 2014-15.

Another high point, Hawkins County’s high school graduation rate for students rose to an all-time high 95.1 percent in 2015-16, from 90.4 the previous year and nearly 20 percentage points over the past decade.

Hawkins County students also scored an overall 20.4 average ACT composite and improvement over last year’s average of 19.3 and is above the state average of 19.9.

A 21 composite average on the ACT qualifies students for the HOPE Scholarship, and 47.3 percent of Hawkins County students scored a 21 composite or higher compared to the state average of 41.9 percent.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes said he is pleased with the 2015-16 state report card results, although school administrators and faculty know they still have work to do.

“We are especially proud of our progress on the ACT and the improvement in our graduation rate,” Starnes stated. “Both of these statistics are strong indicators of post-secondary readiness. Our teachers, students, parents, support staff and administrators should take great pride in the steady growth we have seen the past few years.”

Starnes added, “We have worked closely with area industry and business leaders to strengthen our community by investing in our students. We certainly would like to thank them for the support they have given our schools and the impact it is having on the students of Hawkins County.”

The results on the report card released Dec. 13 apply only to high school EOC because grades 3-8 testing was suspended due to issues with the testing vendor.

There are nine high school EOC exams total, comprised of algebra 1, algebra II, geometry (first year of this test) English I, English II, English III, biology I, chemistry, and U.S. history.

The 2015-16 test marked the first year of much more rigorous EOC assessments in English language arts and math called TN Ready, as well as social studies.

For example, the state average for students considered to be on track or mastered in English III fell from 38.1 percent to 27.4 percent.

The state average for students considered to be on track or mastered in algebra II fell from 54.2 percent to 24 percent.

The percentage of students on track or mastered for U.S. history fell from 95.9 percent in 2013-14 (2014-15 was a pilot test year and no scores were released) to 29.9 percent in 2015-16.

The state average for achievement in literacy (English I, II, and III combined) was 30.3 percent.

Hawkins County Schools’ average achievement in literacy was 30 percent.

The state average achievement for numeracy (algebra 1, algebra 2, and geometry combined) was 20.8 percent.

Hawkins County Schools’ average achievement in numeracy was 18.7 percent.

“Achievement tests measure students' knowledge, skills and progress,” Starnes said. “These scores show the percentage of students who scored in the top two tiers of TN Ready assessments — on Track or mastered. As you can see from these lower percentages, the new tests are much tougher.”