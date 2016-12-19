Tenn. BOE launches newly designed Teacher Preparation Report Card

The Tennessee State Board of Education, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education and Tennessee Higher Education Commission, has launched a newly redesigned Teacher Preparation Report Card showing how the state’s colleges and universities and other teacher preparation providers are training new teachers for success in Tennessee’s classrooms, according to a news release.

“Tennessee is the fastest improving state in the nation for student achievement. But to hold this trajectory, we must continue to ensure high expectations for students, schools, and teachers, including how we train and prepare our newest teachers,” said Sara Heyburn Morrison, executive director of the state BOE. “This redesigned Report Card offers important, user-friendly information about how we are preparing teachers for classroom success.”

For the first time, the Teacher Preparation Report Card has an interactive interface for users to access the data easily. The redesigned report card can be found online at TeacherPrepReportCard.tn.gov. Since 2009, Tennessee has provided data on the effectiveness of colleges, universities and educator preparation providers.

The 2016 Teacher Preparation Report Card is a tool intended for use by local school districts, Tennessee’s teacher preparation providers and aspiring teachers, the release said. It includes multiple measures to offer an overall picture of a college, university, or preparation provider’s success in meeting Tennessee’s goals for instructing effective teachers.

Among universities in the region, none got the top Level 4 in the overall performance category. Programs that achieved that distinction were Cumberland University, Lipscomb University, Memphis Teacher Residency, Teach for America — Memphis, Teach for America — Nashville, the New Teacher Program — Nashville Teaching Fellows and Union University.

In the region, Carson-Newman University with 167 completers got a 3, East Tennessee State University with 965 completers a 2, King University was not ranked because of insufficient size of the completers group, Lincoln Memorial University with 174 got a 1 and Milligan got a 1. Elsewhere in the state, Tennessee Technological University with 756 completers got a 2, the University of Tennessee — Knoxville with 414 got a 2, while Vanderbilt University with 230 and WGU Tennessee with 71 got a 1.

The Report Card has four domains: candidate profile, employment, satisfaction and provider impact. “Each domain is comprised of multiple metrics,” an explanation on the website says. “To date, data has not been collected for the satisfaction domain, so it will be unscored this year. A provider must have at least 10 total completers and must generate a score on at least one-half of the metrics in each domain in order to generate an overall performance category rating.”

The Report Card provides focused information about the effectiveness of graduates and is designed to promote continuous improvement of preparation programs and highlight the importance of strong partnerships with school districts. To that end, the release said, the Report Card also provides transparency and metrics to show progress toward meeting key state needs, including a teacher workforce that better reflects the student population and addresses high-demand subject areas.

“We know that having a high-quality teacher is the biggest in-school factor for a child’s academic success — and we also know we need to continuously strengthen how we recruit, train, and support great educators,” said Candice McQueen, Tennessee’s commissioner of education. “This revamped Report Card will help to strengthen the educator pipeline and better equip our school districts to partner with educator preparation providers so all of our teachers are ready on day one.”

“Ensuring every K-12 student is in a classroom with a high-quality teacher directly impacts college readiness and our ability to achieve the Drive to 55,” THEC Executive Director Mike Krause said in the release. “We look forward to working with our higher education partners to take action on the opportunities this data presents.”

For questions or feedback on the newly designed Teacher Preparation Report Card, email TeacherPrep.ReportCard@tn.gov.