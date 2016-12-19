No injuries reported as limb falls off truck into school bus window

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Melinda Ferry Road southwest of Rogersville, after which the bus driver reportedly returned to St. Clair Elementary with the the full load of children.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the dump truck was traveling in the opposite direction past the bus on the two-lane Melinda Ferry Road when the accident occurred. The driver’s side glass shattered, and some actually landed the bus driver’s lap.

Another school bus was sent to the school to carry the children home.

About half of the children were picked up by parents or family members at the school, and the others were taken home by the new bus.

The driver of the dump truck reportedly turned around and came back to the school to assist with the police report and exchange insurance information with school officials.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.