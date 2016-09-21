KCS school board to decide whether to keep $50 technology fee

One issue is financial: Should the school system continue the $50 technology fee at the elementary, middle and high school level? Among students grades 4-12, 60 percent have paid the fee, 32 percent were waived for financial reasons and 8 percent have not paid, Director of Technology Scott Pierce told the Board of Education during its work session Tuesday.

“We’re seeing that waiver go up,” Pierce said of students in economic distress and eligible for free or reduced meals, adding that some school systems no longer charge a fee because the devices are taking the place of textbooks and expected to be used by every student. When things are tweaked a bit, he said students would pay the $50 fees at grades 4, 7 and 10.

Superintendent Lyle Ailshie said he wants guidance from the board in the spring on the technology fee issue.

BOE member Todd Golden suggested the $50 become a refundable deposit if a student doesn’t damage a device, and member Carrier Upshaw said it could pass along from elementary to middle to high school unused if the device remained intact. Pierce said that was an option.

The system has about 8,700 devices, and of those 4,800 are assigned to a specific student. Of those, about 1,800 are Chromebooks; the rest are laptops, Pierce said. The Chromebooks are cheaper to buy and repair, he said, and the system is getting better device cases and working to train students on how to protect their devices. For instance, he said ear buds left plugged in when a machine is put in its case eventually causes port failure.

The system also has fixed the machines so they can’t download software unless it is in a software applications catalog, Pierce said. He said that keeps students from playing unapproved games on the machines and curtails students getting around website filters on the school system Wi-Fi.

Pierce came on board in March because the last director retired, and he said the 1:1 plan has resulted in 1,818 repairs in a year, with 417 multiple repairs on one machine. He said the average turnaround time is about seven days. Revenue for the year was $146,450 from the fees, he said. The 1:1 program costs about $1 million a year, more or less. He said technology personnel work hours for repairs are about 1,880 and the labor costs $29,000.

Displays make up 37 percent of repairs, with ports 23 percent, structural 28 percent, keyboards 7 percent and total device replacement, as in the machine has been underwater or crushed by a vehicle, 5 percent.

Of an outstanding balance of $58,000 for repairs, $13,500 was voided or waived because the damage was accidental and/or the student had a financial hardship paying the technology fee, Pierce said.