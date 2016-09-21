BOE votes to end self-insured health plan, but employees have final say

The cost overruns, paid from fund balance but ultimately by taxpayers, came from higher-than-projected health care claims in 2015 and projected for 2016 based on claims to date.

If employees turn down the move, which would put school employees either with Blue Cross Blue Shield’s or Cigna’s state plan, the school system would move from a self-insured plan provided through Aetna to a self-insured one provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield, which would be a separate but parallel plan as the one the city plans to adopt.

However, school officials said free access to the free clinic used by non-school city employees is coming to an end either way because of the $600,000 annual cost that was supposed to be paid for by self-insured savings. Savings from the clinic went to employees, who didn’t have to pay for their share of visits, and the school system, which didn’t have to pay its share of those visits. Keeping it with the state system would save the state and employees but not KCS, and keeping it with a new self-insured system would add to costs the board is trying to control.

“I think it was a good endeavor,” Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Guthrie told the board. “But I feel like the responsible recommendation is to say where do we want to spend out money?” And, she said the state “has a good plan.”

The Board of Education voted 5-0 to take the recommendation of Guthrie, Chief Budget Officer David Frye and Superintendent Lyle Ailshie to initiate the process of leaving the self-insured plan. The vote followed a presentation by Guthrie, but BOE Vice President Susan Lodal pointed out that each board member had met individually with Guthrie and Frye, who was absent Tuesday, to get details and background on the matter. She presided over the meeting because President Eric Hyche was in California, but he participated and voted via a computer video connection.

“We all really liked being self insured,” Ailshie said of him, Guthrie and Frye. “But we just can’t continue that financial track.”

An employee vote is tentatively set for Oct. 19 and notification to the state Oct. 21 if the vote is successful. The school system must notify the state it is returning to the state health plan by Oct. 31. The state plan is set to increase premiums by 5.6 percent for the two plans with more coverage and go up 20 percent on the lesser coverage plan. Although premiums are not yet known for a self-insured health plan if employees decline the return to the state, Guthrie said they will be presented before the vote and likely be larger increases than the state plan increases.

Two consultants project KCS would either break even or have to supplement about $100,000 or have to supplment about $1.3 million if it remains self insured. Masximum liability would be $12.3 milion to $13.8 million compared to a state liability of $9.9 million. One average, Guthrie said the system pays 70 percent of premiums and employees pay 30 percent.

Belva Hale of consultant Sherrill Morgan, asked by BOE member Todd Golden what she would do in the board’s situation, responded that she would recommend going back to the state plan.

“We now have had two years of bad projections” from Sherrill Morgan, Golden said, asking Hale why the projections of the consultant were so far off for two years in a row, Hale said she didn’t know. However, she said the third-year projection should be good and may even be high. It was the higher of the two consultant projections.

“We thought that the (first-year) recommendation we made was good,” Hale said, adding that the stop loss insurance carrier that covered excess claims did, too.

Golden also said his questions were not meant as personal against Hale, and she said they were not taken that way. Golden wasn’t on the school board and Hale, a former city employee, wasn’t working for Sherrill Morgan when the first consulting contract started.