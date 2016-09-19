KCS board called meeting to focus on employee health insurance

City school officials at a Sept. 6 school board meeting said options to avoid continuing cost overruns include going back to the Tennessee insurance plan, which would keep KCS employees and covered family members from using the free clinic other city employees use. The board also could consider cutting benefits or increasing copays and other costs, although by law whatever plan is offered must be at least as good as the state plan.

The self-insured plan has consistently had higher claims than projected by consulting firm Sherrill Morgan, which also serves the city in its self-insurance plan. The projection was for annual savings of $3 million. Instead, the plan has consistently had to have cash infusions from the school system’s fund balance, in effect a savings account or rainy day fund.

Kingpsort City Schools has paid $200,000 to keep the self-insured program going in 2015 and another $400,000 for the first six months of 2016. Another $900,000 has been set aside to cover incurred but not yet paid claims if KCS leaves the self-insured program and goes back to the state. The money is coming from the fund balance, which Chief Financial Officer David Frye said can handle the withdrawals for now.

The state plan, for which the open enrollment window is October, is increasing in cost, and the state will no longer allow the “gap” policies to supplment benefits of the less expensive limited PPO.

Those amounts are on top of an earlier $1 million the system spent to keep things going the first year of the program. BOE member Todd Golden and other board members have asked about the shortfall and the reasons projections have been so far from reality.

The Board of Education took no action at the Sept. 6 meeting after hearing a report on the situation from Frye and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Guthrie, with questions also answered by Belva Hale of Sherrill Morgan consulting. However, Superintendent Lyle Ailshie and board members indicated a called meeting would come this month to decide whether to leave its self-insured plan Jan. 1, 2017, and rejoin the Tennessee health insurance plan.

The KCS Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., third floor, downtown Kingsport. All board meetings are open to the public.

The purpose of the called meeting, according to a news release from KCS Communications Editor Marybeth McLain, is to consider approval of a 2017 employee health insurance recommendation and initiate any needed action regarding implementation of the recommended health plan for 2017. Other action items are to approve a resolution proposal for submission to the Tennessee School Boards Association and consider a request to accept an Arts Build Communities Grant through the Tennessee Arts Commission.

During the work session to follow the meeting, the board is to get a facilities/summer maintenance report from maintenance supervisor Bill Shedden, a Policy Committee report from Golden and Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True and a technology report from technology supervisor Scott Pierce.