A timely award: Veteran BOE member Bales receives clock to mark 24 years of service

To mark 24 years of service by Jack Bales, who left the board as vice chairman, newly elected BOE Chairman Michael Hughes and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski presented him with a clock during last Monday’s BOE meeting. They said it represented the time Bales had dedicated to the school system and its students since he joined the board in 1992.

Among those who came to a reception for Bales before the meeting were former Superintendent Wallace Ketron and former school board members Dana Carrier and Larry Harris.

Before the clock presentation, the board received an ACT report from Rafalowski that showed each high school increased its ACT composite scores and that the system as a whole surpassed its ACT composite goal of 20.1 for 2016 by scoring a 20.3, on the way to meeting a Tennessee goal of 21 by 2020.

Sullivan Central went from 19.3 to 19.7, East from 18.8 to 19.5, North from 20.8 to 20.9 and South from 21.3 to 21.7. Tennessee as a whole held steady with an average composite of 19.9 and an an average public school composite of 19.4, despite more students taking the test in the Volunteer State. Nationwide, the average composite was 20.8. According to ACT, achievement levels on the ACT test went down this year compared to last year among U.S. high school graduates, but the decline was driven by a significant increase in the number and percentage of students who took the exam.

More test takers may be an impact on the 2017 results since the state Board of Education recently passed a new policy that requires regular high school diploma graduates, except those who transfer as seniors from other states, to take the ACT or SAT in order to graduate. Also exempt are those getting special education and occupational diplomas.

Rafalowski said that Sullivan’s composite increase “just doesn’t happen” but occurs because of the hard work and dedication of high school, middle school and elementary school staff. To make the point, she had all principals stand before the board and audience. Elementary and middle school students made banners that adorned the walls lauding the high schools, and Rafalowski said the principals are to take those back to the high schools for the students there to see.

Bales said what he will remember most is student achievements like the ACT scores and that a whole line of teachers is behind each student score.

“I can recall every teacher that I had in elementary school and most of the high school teachers,” said Bales, whose remarks came after the deaths last week of former Superintendent Jim Fleming and former school board member Alvie Bright.

“It’s because they made an impression on me,” Bales said. “Each one of you here in education will be remembered, too.”