Sullivan school officials participating in Wandell 3K

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the group decided to participate in August with the help of Bo Shadden, secondary education supervisor in the central office. The group had blue T-shirts made for the race, one of a series of running and music events to support Wandell. He was training for a run when the diagnosis came.

The 3K race is set for Saturday at East Side Elementary in Elizabethton. The competitive race will start at 10 a.m., followed by the fun run/walk at 10:30 a.m. Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes of Hickory Tree is running in the event. Rafalowski said she and some others will go straight from the event to the 50th anniversary luncheon for the Sullivan County Retired Teachers at Sullivan Central High School.

This year marks the fourth annual run for Wandell, who was diagnosed with ALS in June 2013. The original diagnosis came with a life expectancy of two to five years. However, he and his wife, Tabitha, and their children, Jayla, Taylor and J.T., passed the three-year anniversary of his diagnosis in June 2016. He and his family continue to live as normal a life as possible. All of the money raised from the 2016 Race for Wandell goes directly to Josh and his ongoing medical costs.

For more information on the event, go to the Team Wandell Facebook page.