Parents contact TBI, police about anonymous After School app, principal says

“I do know at least one parent used the screenshots (of app postings) to file a police report and another parent went so far to involve the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,” Hampton said in a Sept. 12 email to After School Vice President of Communications and Partnerships Jeff Collins. “You can see the level of disruption our student involvement in the app created.”

A Tuesday check with Kingsport police found no such report, and TBI does not comment on investigations.

That email was in response to a earlier Sept. 12 email from Collins to Hampton, which was in turn prompted by a Kingsport Times-News newspaper article about the app that allows anonymous postings. In the article, Hampton declined to get into the specifics of the alleged harassment but said “most of what we are hearing amounts to cyber bullying, name calling, rumors of a sexual nature and substance-related issues.” The email from Collins said in part:

“After School is a place for students to connect and share with other students at their school in a safe environment. We provide crisis support, human and technical moderation, scholarship and grant opportunities, and have a zero tolerance policy against bullying. For posts that violate our community guidelines or are found to be offensive to anyone in a network, a post will be immediately removed by a single report. The social network was designed this way to allow students to curate their own feed and give them the power to remove posts they don’t want to see. There are also content filters that allow students to filter out content they don’t wish to view.

“We apologize that your school’s feed has not reflected the positive place we have helped create in thousands of high schools across the country. We are investigating this matter and have taken steps to increase the number of moderators focusing on the school. We also have removed several users from the student community at your school.”

Collins said anyone with questions or concerns about the app should email Support@AfterSchoolApp.com. Collins said the app “is currently being used in over 80 percent of U.S. high schools” and allows teenagers “the ability to avoid the pressure to maintain a carefully curated digital identity. The option to remain anonymous allows young people to speak truthfully without having to say what they think they should to be popular. It allows them to discuss difficult topics that they otherwise would not, such as depression, coming out and dating. Well over 99 percent of posts made on After School are positive or neutral, and in the vast majority of such conversations, student users support their fellow student users.”

Hampton said he doesn’t expect After School will remove the app from the D-B community but wants to work with the app to make things better. Collins said After School has been working with a specific parent who had issues with the app.

“It is great to hear from you. I appreciate you reaching out,” Hampton said in an email to Collins. “We also have great concern for student safety and look forward to partnering with you to resolve the misuse of your app by our students. As stated in my initial email, I have not been able to get far enough into the app to see posts myself. I have only seen screenshots and heard stories of posts from parents/students.

“Based on your email, I would assume that our students have not taken enough of an interest in the inappropriate posts to report them. I am curious if posts about students remain visible to others even if students choose to report them or ‘hide’ them? Again, I feel like I am driving a bit blind due to not being able to access the actual posts. We ultimately reached out to parents due to being unable to resolve the many of our issues due to the anonymity of the posts.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for the steps you have taken to remove inappropriate users and posts from the Dobyns-Bennett network. Unfortunately, I do not have copies of the screenshots that were initially shared. We viewed the posts from student/parent devices but did not keep them due to the dead end we encountered with the anonymity and the lack of access the adults in our organization were able make within the app.”

Collins indicated After School had no record of Hampton’s initial email, which Hampton provided to Collins and said he sent from a private email because he feared the Kingsport City Schools spam filter would block the response.

“I appreciate any feedback you can provide. I don’t expect that you will delete Dobyns-Bennett from a school of choice within your app, but would be willing to discuss suggestions for how we can best work with our students on the appropriate use of the app,” Hampton wrote. “Thanks for reaching out. I honestly did not expect a response and based on the Washington Post article, this is not a problem unique to our school. Your contact is appreciated and I appreciate your attempts at supporting the overall safety of high school students.”