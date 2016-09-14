New school of thought: Major amendments proposed to facilities plan

Cerone presented the proposal during the public comment section of Monday night’s Board of Education meeting and after the meeting told a reporter Central would be a prime location to turn into a women’s jail to take care of overcrowding at the jail in Blountville. Cerone said he was out of copies of his plan, handed out to board members during the meeting that started at 6:30 p.m., but that he would email one. The email came after midnight, past the Times-News’ deadline.

The current plan the board is pursing is to build a new high school around Exit 63 of Interstate 81 for an estimated $60 million and bring all students from Sullivan North and Sullivan South high schools and most of Central’s students. The rest of the Central’s students would go to Sullivan East, which is to be renovated in 2029. A new middle school would be built in the East zone for $20 million. South and Central high schools would be converted to middle schools.

The estimated cost for turning South into a middle school would be $18.5 million. The cost for turning Central into a middle school would be $11.7 million. Adding the cost of the new high school and new middle school would bring the total of $110.2 million, although those expenses are not included in phase one plan funding being sought from the Sullivan County Commission. Newly elected board Vice Chairman Randall Jones said a Tuesday article on the matter was misleading because he thought it incorrectly indicated Cerone proposed Central become a jail directly to the BOE. The article said Central “could” become a women’s jail under the plan Cerone presented to the board.

“His ideas about jail were not facts or details presented to us,” Jones said by email.

Cerone’s alternative plan, which would leave in place letting Kingsport buy Sullivan North for conversion to a city middle school, refurbish South for $23 million, refurbish East for $17 million, build a new East zone middle school for $20 million and build a new west end middle school for $20 million. That would be a total of $80 million, and Central would no longer be needed as a school since Holston Middle would remain open.

The school facilities plan was the result of a DeJong-Richter facilities study that included more than a year of public input, meeting and calculations. It drew opposition from the North and South zones, but school officials in a Sept. 8 work session said recent meetings with students and teachers from North, South and Central indicated excitement about the prospect of the proposed 1,700-seat high school.

Board member Jane Thomas, of the Bluff City area, requested Cerone’s plan be added to the agenda of a Sept. 29 work session after newly elected member Mark Ireson said he would present his planned amendments to the facilities plan at that meeting. Ireson, of Colonial Heights, said his plan, not yet released, would save $172 million off a total estimated price tag of $411 million for the whole facilities plan, not just phase one. However, Ireson said it was a series of smaller changes, not wholesale changes. Ireson spoke out against the facilities plan as a member of the public during the study.

“Is the county willing to accept the fact that western students will have better educational opportunities than the eastern end of the county? How fair is that?” Cerone’s written proposal said. “The county gets a bigger bang for its bucks with the alternative plan. Four schools versus two schools for the same amount of money.”

He also said existing athletic fields are “some of the best in Northeast Tennessee” and that the two high schools can be two great CTE (career technical education) schools that will provide an equal education to all county students, not just to the western end students.”