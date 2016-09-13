Speaker suggests using Sullivan Central as jail

Newly elected board member Mark Ireson, of Colonial Heights, said he will propose a different set of amendments to the plan to be discussed at the work session. In addition, public commenter Joe Cerone, who proposed the school-to-jail idea, also blasted the seventh-grade social studies textbook in use in county schools as indoctrinating students into Islam.

New Board of Education members Ireson and Matthew Spivey, of Kingsport, and returning members Randall Jones, of In- dian Springs, and Jane Thomas, of eastern Sullivan County, were sworn in before the BOE meeting by County Clerk Jeannie Gammon.

BOE member Michael Hughes, of Hickory Tree, was elected chairman and Jones vice chairman. Also, Hughes and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski presented retiring 24-year BOE member Jack Bales a clock, signifying all the time he has spent for the school system and students as a board member and vice chairman.

The board voted unanimously on a new contract with Knoxville-based Cope architecture to design a new $20 million middle school in the Sullivan East High School zone and to give BOE attorney Pat Hull a four-year contract and raise. The contract, which includes Kingpsort-based CainRashWest Architects, to design a $60 million high school facility already has been approved and work started.

“I’ve looked at so many numbers my head’s spinning,” Cerone said, explaining that he is proposing a plan to work on Sullivan South and Sullivan East high schools into larger career technical facilities and build a middle school in the eastern end of the county, as now proposed, and another new one in the western end. The current phase one plan calls for a new high school around Exit 63 of Interstate 81 and a new middle school in the Sullivan East zone. The board set a called meeting after the Sept. 29 work session, and Hughes said he believes specific school sites may be discussed then as proposed by Bristol-based Interstate Realty, hired as a buyer’s agent.

In the current and proposed Cerone plans, Sullivan North would be sold to Kingsport for use as a city middle school. But instead of using Sullivan Central as a middle school for that zone, Cerone said Central, located off Exit 66 of I-81, could be converted to a women’s jail and take care of overcrowding at the county jail off Exit 69 of I-81.

“You’re going to fix up South for a middle school but can’t fix it up for a high school?” Cerone said. He said he believes the plan would gain traction with the County Commission, which must fund any school facilities plan.

Meanwhile, Ireson said his plan would shave $172 million off a total estimated price tag of $411 million for the whole facilities plan, although the first phase for the county is projected to cost about $90 million or so. Ireson did not unveil his plan but said it was a series of relatively small charges.

As for the social studies text, Cerone pulled no punches.

“This book is pure indoctrination of Islam,” Cerone said during his public comments, referring to the seventh-grade social studies book published by Pearson and titled “My World History and Geography.” For one thing, he said, repeating the first pillar of Islam in the presence of a Muslim makes the person speaking considered Muslim under Islamic law. Cerone suggested the school board ask the Tennessee Department of Education for a waiver to use another text and said Fentress and Overton counties have challenged the state on the issue and not lost funding.

He said a new law requiring syllabuses and major assignments to be made public and prohibiting proselytizing is “just smoke and mirrors.”

“I thought they were crazy, but they were not crazy,” Cerone said of a group about two years ago that met in Bristol to decry the book.

Hughes said he has had concerns about the book for two years.

“I have some issues with what I read,” Hughes said after the meeting, adding that he has a copy of the book at home and read it thoroughly about two years ago. “I brought it up to (then Director of Schools) Dr. (Jubal) Yennie a few years ago.”

Cerone asked board members to read the book before he returned to speak to them at the Oct. 3. BOE meeting.