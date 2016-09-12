Hull's school board attorney contract up for vote Monday

And a local attorney just elected to the school board said school officials are getting an excellent deal for a lawyer with 30 years experience in education law.

At the 6:30 p.m. Monday BOE meeting, Hull’s draft contract will be on the agenda. The main difference between the proposed contract and current one is the pay, going from $165 an hour the board approved in 2010 to Hull’s proposal of $175 an hour, which Hull said amounts to an increase equal to 1.67 percent a year over six years.

The board approved an extension Aug. 8 after Hull asked if the board wished to retain his services, since his contract had already expired. Board member Randall Jones said he’d like to see issues Hull addresses put at the beginning of work sessions since Hull is paid based on 10-minute increments. At the Thursday work session, Hull left before the meeting ended after addressing issues about which board members had questions.

Board member Michael Hughes at the Thursday work session suggested the raise be granted but that the contract be extended from two years to four years. The board had no work session before the August meeting because of at least one scheduling conflict and thus had no opportunity to discuss the matter before it came up Aug. 8.

Hull told Hughes contract time extension was OK with him and said he is looking at adding some attorneys to his law firm but is not planning to retire imminently. He also said he was not planning to hand off the Sullivan board to another attorney, although as in the past he would bring in attorneys inside and outside his firm to help.

When asked later by Jones if Hughes’ idea was to extend the contract to four years, Hughes responded at least that much more time.

Matthew Spivey, a local attorney newly elected to the board and participating in the work session from vacation via telephone, said the compensation Hull proposed was more than fair.

“I think that Sullivan County should be proud to have a lawyer whose been practicing education law for 30 years at the rates he is” proposing, said Spivey, adding that he’s practices law for 10 years.

Hull, who said he’s known Spivey since he was a child, said he was flattered but that Spivey’s decade of attorney tenure made him feel old.

During the Monday meeting, the board also is to consider the contract for Cope Architecture of Knoxville to design a new 800-seat middle school in the Sullivan East High School district. The board put that decision on hold in August after a mix-up had Cope’s presidnet proposing changes to the contract the BOE had already approved, but Lanny Cope appeared at the work session to explain the human error and miscommunication and said he signed the contract as soon as he found out the board had already approved it.

Before Monday’s meeting, the board will have a reception for retiring board member Jack Bales and swear in new members Spivey and Mark Ireson and apppointed incumbent Jane Thomas, as well as incumbent Jones. During the meeting, the first matter of business will be to elect a new chairman, a position by policy Dan Wells is to vacate, and new vice chairman, a position Bales held. Spivey, who got a newly created seat, and Ireson, who got Bales old seat, were unopposed, while Jones was pitted against fellow incumbent Todd Broughton because of reapportionment. Jones won by 26 votes.

Members whose seat are up for election in August of 2018 are Wells, Jerry Greene and Michael Hughes.