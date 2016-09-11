Four unfinished capital outlay projects added to Hawkins schools' 2016-17 priority list

Director of schools Steve Starnes said the additional funding will hopefully cover the newly expanded 2016-17 priority list while also maintaining a contingency fund to cover unforeseen buildings and grounds emergency expenditures.

The revised 2016-17 list was recommended for approval by the BOE’s Building and Grounds Committee Tuesday evening.

Starnes said the additional $125,000 to be transferred from the undesignated fund balance, “To make sure we get those projects done.”

“Last year when we started this (priority list) situation we were trying to wait until the end of the year to see how our money was going to work out,” Starnes told the board Thursday. “As you can see, all of those (2015-16) projects got moved forward.”

Among the 2015-16 leftover projects transferred to 2016-17 were:

• Replacing the Church Hill Elementary gym roof, which is estimated to cost $73,490, but has yet to be advertised for bids.

• A new access road in the Volunteer High School parking lot which still needs to be paved and is projected to cost $25,000.

• An access road at Mount Carmel Elementary which would eliminate the turn-around in front of the school and move outgoing traffic onto Crest Drive and away from Hammond Avenue, estimated at $54,000.

• Carters Valley Elementary School bleacher replacement which is estimated to cost $45,000.

Projects which were already listed on the 2016-17 priority list incuded:

• Installation of step handrails at football stadiums, projected to cost $55,000

• Church Hill Elementary School bathroom floor repair projected to cost $120,000.

• Bulls Gap School bleacher repairs projected to cost $13,500.

• Architect, Fire Marshall, and other fees projected to cost $20,697.

The total cost of the revised 2016-17 priority list is $351,687. Aside from the influx of $125,000, another $93,500 will carry over from the 2015-16 budget and be added to funds which were already budgeted toward capital outlay for the current fiscal year.

Overall Hawkins County Schools have a five year capital project plan.

The proposed 2017-18 priority list with estimated costs include Surgoinsville Elementary bleacher replacement at $65,000; Church Hill Middle roof section one at $155,000; Bulls Gap roof old section at $115,000; and $21,775 for architect and other fees.

The proposed 2018-19 priority list includes Church Hill Middle roof section s for $155,000; a new roof at Keplar for $215,000 and $24,050 for architect and other fees.

The proposed 2019-20 priority list includes the Mooresburg roof (old section) for $145,000; the St. Clair roof (old section) for $72,000; Rogersville Middle bleacher repairs for $4,200; Joseph Rogers Primary bleacher repairs for $4,200; a second fresh water well for Clinch at $30,000; McPheeters Bend water/sewer line replacement for $30,000; and $20,696 fro architect and other fees.

The proposed 2020-21 priority list includes Mooresburg bleacher replacement for $28,000; striping and sealing the Joseph Rogers Primary parking lot for $40,000; Mount Carmel cooling tower and loop for $81,500; secure entrance at the Central Office for $17,000; Hawkins Elementary bleacher replacement for $49,000; and a new cooling tower at Joseph Rogers Primary for $135,000; and $22,782 for architect and other fees.