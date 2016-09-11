D-B principal decries After School app as vehicle for harassment

“We want to reach out to you with information regarding a new cell phone app called After School that has been causing some concern among parents, students, and faculty members at Dobyns-Bennett,” Hampton wrote in an email to parents Sept. 7. “This app allows users to anonymously post and has resulted in a number of postings that have been inappropriate in nature and hurtful to some of our students. Simply put, this app is a vehicle for students to anonymously harass one another.”

Envisioned as a safe space for high schoolers to discuss sensitive issues without having to reveal their names, After School has in some cases become a vehicle for bullying, according to information Hampton shared with parents.

Hampton said the D-B administration has made every effort to determine the origin of the posts. However, he said that has been very difficult because of the anonymity provided by the app.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Friday the app has not become an issue at Sullivan County’s four high schools. App developers have indicated that between 2 million and 10 million students use the app. The United States has about 15 million students in grades 9-12 and 55 million in grades K-12.

“We have gone so far to reach out to the operators of the app. Sadly, we have had no success,” Hampton wrote. “We have successfully managed to block the app and website through the KCS/D-B wi-fi network. However, we are unable to prevent students from accessing it through their own cellular data and when they are away from our campus.”

He asked parents and guardians to address the issue with their children and cited a Washington Post article about the app’s usage and issues nationwide. It included the story of a 15-year-old Michigan girl who had to change her phone number after it was posted on the app and she started getting inappropriate messages.

Someone “posted her phone number along with instructions to contact her for photos, a message that was punctuated by a winking smiley face and icons of a camera and a bikini. After receiving harassing messages, she had to change her number,” according to the article.

Other messages, the Post reported, include “taunts against others for being gay, people’s bodies being scrutinized (and) boys declaring which sex acts they would like to perform on specific girls.” The newspaper reported the app has exploded in popularity this school year and is on more than 22,300 high school campuses, according to its creators. But because it is designed to be accessible only to teenagers, the paper said many parents and administrators have not known anything about it.

“I have received no feedback from the company,” Hampton said via email Sept. 8. “I didn’t expect that I would, but did try. I probably should refrain from sharing specific issues for fear of identifying students. The challenge with the app is the anonymity. Most of what we are hearing amounts to cyber bullying, name calling, rumors of a sexual nature and substance-related issues. This has been really frustrating due to the limited support and assistance we have been able to offer affected students.”

Apple pulled the app from its store after requests to do so, and the new version released in April includes a fast-response system that contacts authorities if a threat is detected.

It also keeps cell phone data that can help police trace a post to a particular device, and it has a warning system so that a teen who posts a worrisome message about being depressed or distraught will be sent a message asking if they would like to text with a counselor.

More than 50,000 users have had text conversations with trained crisis counselors, the newspaper reported the app’s creators said. Cory Lvey, 24, and Michael Calhoun, 32, created the app.