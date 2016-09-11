Cherokee H.S. senior to serve on county and state BOEs

ROGERSVILLE — It takes an elite individual to be named a student representative on the Hawkins County Board of Education, but one Cherokee senior has taken that achievement to the next level.

On Thursday the BOE was introduced to its six 2016-17 student board representatives, including Tiffany Cook, who was then brought back before the board for a second recognition.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes informed the board that Cook has been named a member of the Tennessee Board of Education as a high school student.

Aside from helping to represent Cherokee on the county BOE, Cook will represent the entire state’s student body on the Tennessee BOE.

The state BOE only selects one student member to serves each year, and Starnes noted that to his knowledge Cook is the first Hawkins County student to be appointed to that board.

In his letter announcing Cook’s appointment Gov. Haslam stated, “In the thorough, aggressive search for candidates, your individual characteristics and professional qualifications were exceptional among the nominees who expressed interest. ... I consider it very important to ensure the Tennessee boards and commissions are filled with the most dedicated and qualified citizens. I believe that your participation is certain to leave a positive impact on this board, and the work it does.”

Hawkins County’s BOE student rep program was launched several years ago by board vice-chairman Debbie Shedden, who introduced the 2016-17 student members Thursday evening.

The qualifications to be eligible for the BOE student representative program include being a rising senior; scoring 19 or better on the ACT; have at least a 3.0 GPA; no discipline referrals; be in good standing with regards to attendance; receive 15 student signatures on a petition; and three faculty recommendations.

This year’s student BOE members include:

• Cook, who is president of Cherokee’s chapter of HOSA; the senior class vice president; a concert choir representative; a member of the BETA Club; student council, upward Bound, and an athletic trainer assistant. Her goal is to attend college and major in healthcare administration.

• Neely Millard from Cherokee who is a leader in her youth group at East Rogersville Baptist Church, is a member of the BETA Club and choir, and has been a straight A student throughout her school career. She is also a member of an elite organization at Cherokee due to scoring a 30 on her ACT.

• Justin Creighton from Volunteer who is an Eagle Scout, president of his church’s youth group; and student body president. He is also a member of the BETA Club and the Key Club, and he plans on majoring in business in college.

• Devon Gill from Volunteer who is executive secretary on the Student Government Association’s executive board; as well as being a Key Club member, and BETA Club executive board officer. She also loves working with children and volunteers at the Kingsport YMCA. Her ultimate goal is to attend law school at Harvard University and become a member of Congress.

• Jessica Livesay from Clinch who is a varsity basketball player, as well as a member of the Pep Club and the Drama Club. She plans on studying landscape architecture in college.

• Maddie Brame from Clinch who is a varsity basketball player, as well as a member of the Pep Club and the Drama Club. She plans on studying Journalism in college.