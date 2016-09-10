Sullivan school officials remember Fleming, Bright

Former Sullivan County Superintendent Jim Fleming, who held the position from 1980 to 1988, was 83 when he died Sept. 5. Longtime Sullivan County Board of Education member Alvie Bright, 88, whose service included Fleming’s term, died Sept. 3, and Bright’s wife, Jean, 86, died two days later.

“The first time I met Mr. Fleming, he scared me to death,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski recalled of her early teaching and coaching days at the just-opened Sullivan North High School in 1980. She said he warned faculty and staff to take care of the new building, going so far as to ban the use of tape on the walls.

“I truly respected the man. I thought he did a great job. I really liked him,” Rafalowski said. “We’ll miss him.” His wife, Pat, also taught for Sullivan County schools.

“Jim Fleming was a heck of a baseball coach,” Board of Education Chairman Dan Wells said.

Former BOE member Evelyn Bales, who later became a teacher in the county system and whose husband, Jack Bales, replaced her on the board but did not seek re-election this year, said Fleming could get things done. She recalled him overseeing a yearlong standardization of grading policies across the system.

“Jim’s greatest strength was that he could pull people together who could do a job,” Bales said. “These were things he possibly couldn’t do himself, but he could get people to do.”

Superintendents and directors of schools in Tennessee are appointed by school boards now, but they used to run in partisan races. Fleming, an elected Republican who served between elected Democratic Superintendents Paul Nelson, 1974-80, and Wallace Ketron, 1988-92, graduated from Lynn View High School in 1953 and lettered in three sports. He later served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in administration. He was a teacher, coach, vice principal and principal before being elected superintendent. He was a member of Northeast Church of Christ and worked as a woodcarver with Engage Kingsport for the Kingsport Carousel.

His funeral was Thursday and he was buried Friday at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. Memorial contributions may be made to Engage Kingsport, c/o Kingsport Carousel, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660. Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming is his nephew.

Rafalowski said she came to know Bright, a former Board of Education chairman who served during Fleming’s tenure, while she was a teacher at Lynn View High School, which merged with Ketron to form North High. More than three decades later, Rafalowski is director of schools at a time when the system is pursuing a merger of North, South and most of Central into a 1,700-student school near Exit 63 of Interstate 81.

Bright and his wife were married for 66 years, and he served more than 25 years on the school board. He was known, among other things, for selling miniature die-cast vehicles and apple butter as a civic club fundraiser. “He’d bring it (apple butter) whether you ordered it or not,” Jack Bales recalled. “He’d say it was a school board requirement to buy it.”

The 40-year Eastman Chemical Co. employee was a Lynn Garden Optimist member, as well as an active Mason, Elk, Moose and member of the 1st Tennessee Regional Group Mustang Club of America.

“You just know that they were still meant to be together,” Rafalowski said of the Brights.

Longtime board member Jerry Greene and Evelyn Bales, who served on the BOE with Bright as did her husband, recalled that Bright loved to dance with his wife. Evelyn Bales said he could “make you think you could dance, too.”

During the tenure of Superintendent John O’Dell, Bright appeared in a Tennessee School Boards Association series of short videos showing how to interact with lawmakers and how not to interact with them. His memorable scene was when he punched a lawmaker who didn’t see things his way.

“He was one of a kind,” Greene said. Wells said Bright encouraged him to seek a board seat after Bright decided not to seek re-election.

A joint funeral service for the Brights was held Friday, and the burials will be private. Memorial contributions for Alvie Bright may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greeneville, S.C. 29605. Memorial contributions for Jean Bright may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N. Boone St., Suite 1500, Johnson City, TN 37604.